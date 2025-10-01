Prophet Clement Testimony has prophesied that President John Dramani Mahama would be allowed a third term despite Ghana’s constitutional term limits

He claimed that a moment at Mahama’s January 2025 inauguration, when an aide prompted him to hold the sword of office with both hands, was a spiritual sign

The prophecy came amid public debate over whether Mahama might amend the constitution to run for a third term due to his party’s supermajority in parliament

A Ghanaian prophet, Clement Testimony, has shared a new vision about the possibility of President John Dramani Mahama going for a third term in office.

John Mahama first served as Ghana’s president between 2012 and 2017 after winning the 2012 general elections. He lost in the 2016 elections to former President Nana Akufo-Addo before making a comeback in 2024.

Due to his first term, the president is term-limited and would no longer be eligible to run for office in 2028 as per the 1992 constitution.

In recent weeks, a debate has emerged over whether John Mahama, who has a supermajority in parliament, would attempt to change the constitution to enable him to run for a third term.

Amid the debate, the president made it clear he would not run for a third term, as reported by veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt in the Twitter post below.

Clement Testimony prophesies third term for Mahama

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Clement Testimony prophesied that in the realm of the spirit, the decision has already been made to allow the president to run for a third term.

Testimony claimed that an incident during the inauguration on January 7, 2025, sealed the deal for President John Mahama.

“The swearing-in was prophetic. When his work is about to be ended, he would want to step down, but people would come to him and say that, based on the work he has done, he won't be allowed to step down. I have already seen the future,” he said.

He pointed to a moment when the newly sworn-in leader was handed the sword of office, held it with one hand, but was then prompted by an aide to hold it with two hands, as a spiritual occurrence that symbolised Mahama being approved by the people to run for another term.

"From where I stand prophetically, John Mahama is not supposed to be a four-year president. That's what I am seeing in the spirit realm. I don't know what you are seeing. He is supposed to do eight years this time around. It's all arranged and well designed in the spirit realm, I'm speaking as a prophet. He initially held his sword of office with one hand, which means one term. So as he held it with two hands, he would serve two terms," he added.

Wayoosi begs Mahama to run for third term

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Wayoosi begged President Mahama to run for another term in office.

In a video, the actor said the president had run the country very well and deserved to serve a further four years despite being term-limited.

