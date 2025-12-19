Renowned Ghanaian dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) with a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy.

On Friday, December 19, 2025, the Burniton Music Group (BMG) CEO attended a graduation ceremony at the campus of the prestigious tertiary institution in Accra with his beautiful wife, Louisa Ansong-Satekla, and their two children, Jidula and Janam.

The dancehall musician enrolled at GIMPA to pursue his Master's degree a few months after he graduated from the same institution with a degree in public administration on Friday, July 26, 2024, at a big ceremony at the school's auditorium.

Stonebwoy attends graduation with wife and children

In an Instagram video shared by renowned blogger GH Kwaku on December 19, Stonebwoy looked dapper in a suit and graduation gown as he arrived at the GIMPA premises with his wife, Louisa, and their two children, Jidula and Janam.

The quartet was accompanied by some family members who held the hands of the musician's wife and children.

Stonebwoy's wife, Louisa, looked gorgeous in her Kente dress and her heavy makeup.

