Ghanaian presenter MzGee has opened up on why she decided to hide her first pregnancy from the public eye

The media personality announced the arrival of her first child on Monday, January 13, 2025, causing a stir online

MzGee's reason and her struggle with childbirth have caught the attention of many on social media, as they react

Popular Ghanaian presenter MzGee has shared why she made her first pregnancy private.

MzGee opens up on keeping her pregnancy away from the public eye, sharing her struggle with childbirth. Image credit: MzGee

Source: Instagram

On Monday, January 13, 2026, MzGee announced that she and her husband, Raymond Acquah, had welcomed their first child after seven years of marriage.

The media personality took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her millions of followers that her home had been blessed, flaunting her baby bump.

In the pregnancy photos, she wore a pink varsity bomber jacket, trousers, and a baseball cap as she posed beautifully for the camera.

Captioning the images, MzGee praised God, saying ;

"To God be the glory!!!"

The media personality's childbirth came as a surprise to Ghanaians as she tried to keep it off social media.

MzGee has finally explained why she chose to keep her pregnancy journey private.

The Instagram post of MzGee announcing the presence of her baby is below:

MzGee on hiding first pregnancy

In a recent interview, the media personality stated that she decided to keep her journey private due to fear of someone bewitching her baby.

“...witchcraft exists, but although they do not have power over me, they can not be ignored…,” she said.

According to her, she went through struggles before conceiving and couldn't take the risk of exposing her child to the public eye.

“I went through struggles before getting pregnant. When I was eventually ready for a child, conceiving became a problem, and so I did not want to do anything that could cause me problems,” she added.

MzGee detailed that it was her first pregnancy, the reason for such a decision, stating that she would slay very well when she gets pregnant with her second child.

The award-winning presenter’s remarks have triggered massive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing mixed reactions.

The TikTok video of MzGee is below:

Reaction to MzGee's pregnancy remarks

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after MzGee shared why she kept her pregnancy private.

Sandy wrote:

“Life is spiritual. I returned home without my child after CS.”

Evek wrote:

“I get inspired when I hear women learn and speak confidently from experiences in life.”

Esinam wrote:

“Sometimes I wonder about the courage people use to flaunt their stomachs when they are pregnant.”

Evon wrote:

“ There is no need to slay when you get pregnant again. I beg you to keep that one too private.”

MzGee announces the presence of his first child after seven years of marriage. Image credit: MzGee

Source: Instagram

MzGee rocks a stylish two-piece outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality MzGee's stylish outfit that went viral on social media.

Fans of the popular entertainment show United Showbiz were left impressed by her impeccable hair and makeup.

MzGee, a UTV broadcaster, also received some criticism on social media for her pricey attire and her shoes.

Source: YEN.com.gh