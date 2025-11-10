Rising actor Melvin Dain is over the moon with joy after bagging a nomination in the 2025 YEN Entertainment

Melvin Dain is slugging it out with Adjetey Annang, Aaron Adatsi, Jeffrey Nortey, and Anthony Woode in the Actor of the Year category

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, an optimistic Dain described the nomination as an honour and a boost for his career

Actor Melvin Dain is excited by his nomination in the Actor of the Year category at the prestigious YEN Entertainment Awards 2025, and the rising star says the honour validates years of hard work and artistic growth.

The talented actor, whose star has been steadily ascending in the entertainment industry, described the recognition as both humbling and validating.

"It feels great, honestly I'm genuinely honoured to be recognized for my work," Dain said in a recent interview. "It reminds me that my hard work and consistency are seen and appreciated," he said.

Melvin Dain bagged a nomination in the fourth edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards alongside Jeffrey Nortey, Anthony Woode, Adjetey Annang, and Aaron Adatsi.

Melvin Dain reacts to YEN Awards nomination

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Dain stated that his nomination was not only a deserved industry recognition, but also confirmed that his dedication to his craft was paying off.

"It [the nomimation] tells me I'm growing in the right direction. I've been putting in work to refine my craft," he explained.

The Ghanaian Nigerian actor added his nomination particularly special because of the company he is keeping in the category.

"To be nominated among colleagues and an old G which most of us young actors grew up watching and admiring feels so special to me," he shared.

The 29-year-old noted that he had had a great year and pointed to his role in For Love and Country as his standout performance.

According to him, even though the role was emotionally and mentally demanding, it allowed him to show his capabilities while also offering the opportunity to work with some big stars.

"I’m proud of For Love and Country. The role pushed me emotionally and mentally. It allowed me to show range and depth, and the feedback from viewers was powerful.

"Also, co-starring in a Shirley Frimpong-Manso film with pacesetters like Jackie Appiah, Lydia Forson, Naa Ashorkor, and Caroline Sampson stands out for me. It’s rare for a C-level actor like myself to share the screen with such respected names, let alone all of them in one project."

Melvin Dain speaks on his role in For God and Country:

The EbonyLife Creative Academy trainee promised to take his performances a notch higher in the coming year, hinting of some new projects.

"More range, stronger performances, and new stories from Onyx Vision Studios (My Company). I’m working on projects that explore deeper human experiences."

Despite the seeming stiff competition, he is facing in the category, Melvin Dain was optimistic of winning, adding that he would celebrate

"I'd celebrate with my loved ones and my audience that made this possible, then get back to work. Every win is motivation to aim higher."

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025

The YEN Entertainment Awards celebrate excellence in Ghana's entertainment industry, recognizing outstanding achievements across various categories.

Launched on October 20, voting started the next and is opened until November 20, 2025. Winners will be announced five days after voting closes.

Dain's nomination in the Actor of the Year category places him among the industry's most promising and accomplished talents.

