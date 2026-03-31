Ghanaian presenter, Peggy Nhyira Ama Donkor of GTV, has caused a stir on social media as she rocks Team Legal Wives' cloth

This came after the association’s recent celebration of life for Akosua Serwaa after their planned event for Daddy could not hold

The video of the presenter slaying in the outfit has sparked reactions on social media as Team Legal Wives heap praises on her

Peggy Nhyira Ama Donkor, a Ghanaian presenter at GTV, has caught the attention of many after she was spotted in Team Legal Wives' (TLW) cloth for a live broadcast.

GTV presenter Peggy Nhyira Ama Donkor rocks Team Legal Wives' cloth for live broadcast. Image credit: @afiapokua, @borngreatolatv

Source: Facebook

In February 2026, Papa Shee, a close friend of the late Daddy Lumba's family, launched a white cloth for a planned celebration of life event for the highlife legend on March 28 and 29.

Unfortunately, the event was challenged by Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu, also known as Abusuapanin Tupac, as he filed an injunction in court to halt the celebration.

After several days of a series of court hearings, the case was adjourned to April 23, 2026, during their last court proceedings on March 25, 2026, which meant the occasion would not take place.

To save the moment, the event was changed to a celebration of life for the late Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa. Unfortunately, the cloth, which was earlier meant for the singer, was eventually used for the celebration.

Many Ghanaians, believed to be members of Team Legal Wives, have since been slaying in the cloth as a way of celebrating Akosua Serwaa.

Peggy Donkor rocks Team Legal Wives' cloth

In the video shared on social media, Peggy Nhyira Ama Donkor was seen on air in the white and black-branded cloth of the fast-rising association.

She was in a fitting caba and sleet style accompanied with a scarf, complementing it with her glasses, while she sat on her seat, reading out the purported news for the day.

Although the presenter did not speak about being a member of the association, it is believed she is one of them due to the signature cloth.

Team Legal Wives members who came across the video have reacted.

The TikTok video of Peggy Nhyira Ama Donkor is below:

Reactions to Peggy Nhyira Donkor's video

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Peggy Nhyira Ama Donkor rocked Team Legal Wives' cloth.

Comfort wrote:

“This woman has every right to celebrate her husband. Whether in her name or her husband's name, she deserves it.”

Zion Babe wrote:

“When God decides to honour you, no one can stop it. I like the ending of celebrating the woman instead.”

Queen Misscalin wrote:

“God played the cards well, and we ended up celebrating the person who deserves it best. Hallelujah in the highest heavens.”

Adiepena wrote:

“Team Legal Wives have shown genuine love. May God bless any soul that supported Madam Akosua Serwaa and Madam Brempomaa and her family. Nyame nhyira mo beberee.”

The Facebook video of Lumba's new Abusuapanin rocking the Team Legal Wives is below:

Papa Shee unveils cloth for Lumba's celebration of life. Image credit: Evangelist Papa Shee

Source: TikTok

Lumba's family new Abusuapanin rocks TLW cloth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the newly appointed Abusuapanin of the late Daddy Lumba's family, Kwabena Berifour, rocked Team Legal Wives cloth to the celebration of life for Akosua Serwaa.

The new family head was introduced during the burial of Daddy Lumba's nephew, Kofi Lumba on Thursday, March 26, 2026 after Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu also known as Abusuapanin Tupac was removed from his position.

Source: YEN.com.gh