Former HIV/AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has re-emerged on social media after being absent for several months

In a cryptic post, the controversial personality shared photos and hinted at some life challenges she had faced in recent months

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah's latest appearance after her social media hiatus has raised concerns among Ghanaian social media users

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador and controversial personality Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has courted attention following her latest public appearance after a long hiatus on social media.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah sparks concerns about her well-being after re-emerging on social media following a long hiatus. Photo source: Joyce Mensah

Source: Facebook

In recent weeks, many Ghanaians living in the country and the diaspora have raised questions about the whereabouts of Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, who has been based in Germany for the last few years.

The controversial personality had last been active on social media in August 2025 before disappearing from the scene.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah resurfaces after hiatus

After several months of silence and inquiries from concerned Ghanaians, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah resurfaced on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

The former HIV/AIDS ambassador took to her official Facebook page to share photos of herself in a confusing condition, sparking questions about her well-being.

In the photos, Joyce looked different without makeup and appeared to have been battling some health issues.

In one image, she tied a multi-coloured traditional cloth around her body and gleefully captured herself with her smartphone's camera.

In other photos, she wore a white cloth and posed while sleeping on a mat laid on the floor inside what looked like a dilapidated building.

In a cryptic post that accompanied the photos on Facebook, Joyce hinted at facing some life-threatening challenges during her absence from social media.

The online personality claimed that she had been rescued by a man of God from some individuals who attempted to harm her after she escaped from Togo.

She wrote:

"He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. God, you revealed yourself to me and opened my eyes to see clearly that there are only two kingdoms."

"The kingdom of light and the kingdom of darkness. You rescued me from those too strong for my poor soul to go into the world and share your greatness."

"When I escaped, I ran from Togo straight to Nogokpo to seek justice and refuge from the thunder deity Zakadza...Torgbui Zakadza akpe. While I was at Nogokpo, thinking it was a fully secured environment, they sent motor riders after me."

"Father Lord, you appointed a man of God known by many Ghanaians to finally bring the battle to an end for my final rescue."

"For what you have done for me, shall I go back into the world? Certainly not. For what shall it profit a man when he gains the whole world and loses his soul?"

Joyce Mensah expresses sadness about Moesha Boduong’s predicament after her “spoon-feeding” video goes viral. Photo source: Joyce Mensah, @moesha_boduong_daily1

Source: Instagram

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah's latest post has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with her current state raising concerns on social media.

The Facebook post of Joyce Dizdzor after resurfacing is below:

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah's appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sark Ba commented:

"Eii, enti Joyce paa nie?"

Eyram BN said:

"I hope you are getting better now. Quick recovery."

Carline Amon wrote:

"Aww we miss you. Thank God you’re safe."

Joyce Mensah sad over Moesha Boduong's condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joyce Mensah expressed sadness over Moesha Boduong's condition after footage of her being spoon-fed emerged on social media.

In a video, the online personality detailed how she had learned life lessons from the actress's predicament.

Joyce Mensah's remarks on Moesha Boduong's condition triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh