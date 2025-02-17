Odehyieba Priscilla is gradually settling into her new role as a course rep at the KNUST School of Business

A recent moment of the 18-year-old singer in a suit and high heels relishing her new post excited many fans

Scores of fans intrigued by the musician's strides in school as a fresher thronged the comments section to hail her

Ghanaian singer Odehyieba Priscilla, who recently gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, is gradually settling in as a fresher.

The 18-year-old gospel sensation was offered the opportunity to study BsC Business Administration after completing St Louis Senior High School with flying colours.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Odehyieba was seen strutting in her high heels in front of the school's mega auditorium.

The singer wore a blue shirt and black blazer matching with her pants and complimented with her black handbag. The outfit is typical for KNUST students enrolled in the School of Business.

Odehyieba Priscilla is a teen star with a huge following online. The internet sensation, whose career started when she left Wassa Akropong for Apatrapa, Kumasi, at age 11.

She has earned co-signs from top stars, including Joyce Blessing and Piesie Esther.

Despite starting her education journey, the singer continues to hone her craft as one of Ghana's most promising youngsters.

Recently, she was tapped to perform at the funeral of the late 32-year-old Linda Agyemang, who burned to death along with her three children on February 8.

Odehyieba Priscilla's outfit stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Odehyieba Priscilla's outfit and position as a course rep.

user8198786858340 said:

"The walk is walking."

Stephen Ossom wrote:

"😂👌👌👌😂🥰 great Continental Queen 👑👑 kudos."

Golibzor freda remarked:

"My mentor is also model."

OfficialDianaone added:

"My beautiful angel 👸❤️🫶💋."

Odehyieba Priscilla sings Fameye's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odehyieba Priscilla had mesmerised fans with her rendition of Fameye's classic single, Thank You.

Odehyieba Priscilla was in her deepest emotions as she performed Fameye's track in her signature way.

While gospel singers continue to face strict scrutiny when it comes to their association with secular colleagues, Fameye's awe-inspiring lyrics gave Odehyieba Priscilla a pass.

