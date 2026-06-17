Florence Obinim, the wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim, has narrated an incident to prove that she respects her husband, contrary to what some people claim

The Ghanaian gospel singer said her husband prevented her from releasing a campaign song for the NDC ahead of the 2024 election, which could have earned her a huge amount of money

However, she listened to her husband due to the respect she had for him and did not make the money that had been promised to her by a top member of the NDC

Veteran gospel musician Florence Obinim has recounted how her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, instructed her to forfeit a huge sum of money offered to her by a top Ghanaian politician.

The musician who seems to be facing challenges in her marriage cited the incident after some Ghanaians online claimed she does not respect her husband.

Florence Obinim says Bishop Daniel Obinim prevented her from making money from the NDC during the 2024 campaign. Photo credit: @lorenceobinimministries, Bishop Obinim Ministries & @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook video, Florence Obinim said that but for her husband, she would have made a lot of money during the 2024 campaign season.

She indicated that the huge sum involved could have helped her music career, considering that she did not have anybody supporting her in her job.

"About three months to the 2024 elections, a top NDC member called me. He is a wealthy man. He asked me to compose a campaign song for John Mahama. The man explained to me that he loves my songs and knows that my music always touches hearts. The man promised to pay for every expense of producing the song and to reward me greatly. I told the man I'd pray about it and only go ahead if God allows me."

According to Florence Obinim, she wrote and worked on the song. However, before delivering it to the top NDC man, she decided to seek permission from her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

"I prayed about it, and by the third day, I received a beautiful song. I travelled to Kumasi to work on the song. I gave my all to make sure the song was a good one. Even though my husband had preached in church that a married person should not consider their partner's opinion when making money, I still asked for his thoughts. When I showed the music to him and told him all about it, he told me not to make the song public. Due to the respect I have for him, I did not release the song."

Florence Obinim indicated that anyone who claims she does not respect her husband does not know what they are talking about.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens react to Obinim's marriage issues

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Adjei Gyasi on Facebook. Read them below:

Samuel K Cudjoe said:

"Even in sharing a little information, see how she is trying hard to protect her husband. He, on the other hand, is trying to make others feel she is a bad person. How ironic. May God continue to bless this woman."

Favoured Vee wrote:

"One of the most dangerous and painful things on earth is to fall into the wrong hands and make children. May God continue to strengthen and bless us. It is well, Auntie Florence. God will surely see you through. Amen 🙏."

Happy Hilda Obeng said:

"Eiiii Boi3 Boi3....so this woman is enduring to this extent, no wonder she sings with passion."

Abena Dede Teiko wrote:

"Hmmm, Mama Florence, it's well, God is in control 🙏🙏🙏🙏. I had a dream about your husband about some years ago, and it was a very bad dream, even in the dream with whatever went on, you still stood and defended him, you have really suffered. Sis, please don't talk too much and explain yourself too much. God be with you."

Mawueyram Nutifafa said:

"Aunty Florence, you are indeed a virtuous woman. If the bishop wants to leave you, we will support you wai, you have suffered for long 🥹."

Gilbert Kena Brown wrote:

"Great woman of valour, full of honour and oiled 🪔🪔🪔🪔🪔🪔🪔🪔🪔 anointed for Jesus and his cause mercy forever."

Florence Obinim says she is ready for divorce under one condition. Image credit: Florence Obinim Ministries

Source: UGC

Florence Obinim talks about divorcing her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim said she is prepared for divorce if her husband chooses that path.

She said she has been patient and humble throughout their years together and does not mind if her husband wants to leave the marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh