Florence Obinim has spoken candidly about challenges in her marriage

The gospel singer said she is prepared for divorce if her husband chooses that path

She said she has been patient and humble throughout their years together

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Florence Obinim, wife of renowned Ghanaian preacher Bishop Daniel Obinim, has opened up about her marriage and revealed that she is ready to accept a divorce if her husband decides to end their relationship.

Florence Obinim says she is ready for divorce under one condition. Image credit: Florence Obinim Ministries

Source: UGC

The gospel musician made the remarks during an interview on GHPage with host Razak, where she was asked whether she would consider divorcing the founder of International God’s Way Church.

Responding to the question, Florence suggested that she had reached a stage where she was willing to leave everything in God’s hands.

She stated that she had spent years being humble, patient and tolerant in the marriage, but felt that her efforts had not always been appreciated.

Florence Obinim speaks on marriage challenges

According to Florence, she recently had a conversation with Bishop Obinim about the state of their relationship. She disclosed that about a month ago, she told him she did not want to do anything that would become a burden or source of trouble in his life.

She explained that after being married for many years, she believes both partners should seek understanding and wisdom from God rather than allow disagreements to destroy what they have built together.

Florence said during the interview:

“The way I have been soft and humble for Bishop, and he has overlooked it, may God’s will be done. If he is ready to divorce, then I am also ready.”

The singer indicated that she has tried her best to be supportive and accommodating throughout the marriage. However, she admitted that she sometimes struggles to understand what more is expected of her.

Florence Obinim says she cannot suffer endlessly

Florence also hinted at concerns regarding her husband wanting something beyond what she offers as a wife. She noted that if that is the case, she is prepared to face reality rather than continue stressing herself over matters she cannot control.

She stressed that she would not remain in a situation that could negatively affect her health and well-being.

She added:

“What will lead me to my early grave, I can’t do it. I don’t know what he wants me to do again”

Her comments have generated discussions online, with many social media users sharing their views on marriage, sacrifice and personal happiness.

Watch the Instagram video of her explanation below:

Others have praised Florence for speaking openly about her feelings and the challenges she has faced.

Florence and Bishop Obinim have been married for years and remain one of Ghana’s most talked-about celebrity couples.

Her latest comments have once again drawn attention to their relationship and sparked fresh conversations about its future.

Ghanaian gospel musician admits she cannot speak good English, sends a strong message to critics. Image credit: Ghana Music

Source: UGC

Florence Obinim blasts critics

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim turned heads online when she addressed critics over her English-speaking skills.

She expressed her desire to improve her English, but made it clear she would not tolerate disrespect from anyone undermining her efforts.

Florence Obinim's comments came after actress Benedicta Gafah reportedly lashed out at her online, sparking a heated social media exchange over the gospel musician’s English remarks.

Source: YEN.com.gh