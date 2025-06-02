Young-based voluntary group Buzstop Boys was awarded at the 2025 MTN Heroes of Change finale

Buzstop Boys received thirty thousand Ghana cedis as the second winner for the Digital Hero Award

Some social media users have congratulated the founder, Heneba Kwadwo Sarfo, and his team for their dedicated service to Ghana

Youth-based voluntary group Buzstop Boys, who are passionate about solving major sanitation issues in Accra, were honoured at the seventh season of the MTN Heroes of Change competition.

The founder of the group, Heneba Kwadwo Sarfo, who is a civil engineer, was presented at the event hosted by the newest celebrity mom, Berla Mundi, to receive the Heroic Award.

The Buzstop Boys were honoured with the Digital Hero Sustainable Award at the MTN Heroes of Change 2025 for their impactful use of digital platforms to promote environmental sanitation and community development in Ghana.

The Buzstop Boys received a cash prize of thirty thousand Ghana cedis to support their philanthropic projects.

The group has changed the mindset of many Ghanaians about littering which choke gutters and eventually cause flooding through advocacy on social media.

Ten finalists were honoured, with the coveted overall award going to the Founder of the Ark Foundation, Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, who received GH¢100,000. They shared the photo on Instagram with this caption:

"We did it—together! 🏆 Thank you for voting BuzstopBoys “Volunteers” as the Digital Hero in the MTN Heroes of Change! Your clicks, shares, and endless support made this win possible. This award isn’t just ours—it’s for every one of you who believes in cleaner streets, greener cities, and real change. Let’s keep moving forward, one stop at a time! 💛🌍."

Buzstop Boys receives GH¢30,000

The Buzstop Boys group has expressed their gratitude to the general public for supporting their projects. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

_nana.ama.g stated:

"You’ve earned every single one of these awards and then some! Putting Ghana high on our priorities should be on all our minds, but patriotism is alas, a very fractured idea. Congrats family."

Joeoppongwiafe stated:

"We’re proud of you guys & the impact you are making. Congratulations."

giftyboye2

"Awww so proud of you guys the way I was praying for you guys to win eh 😍 I’m happy now 👏👏😂."

thatssoeyram stated:

"So well deserved. More grace to you guys 👏🏾👏🏾."

Kwablafarms stated:

"Well deserved! May the Lord keep blessing you 👏."

plastic_punch stated:

"Congratulations!!! 🔥."

Ivyenyonam_ stated:

"Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥."

wearnecessities stated:

"Well deserved and more, so proud 👏 👏👏."

brolee_jb stated:

"Congratulations @buzstopboys, well deserved and keep the fire 🔥 burning."

Buz Stop Boys flaunts their business forms

Buz Stop Boys has made significant progress in transforming their passion into a profitable company.

The youth-based group has successfully registered a limited liability company as a waste management company in Ghana.

The organisation obtained its certificate of incorporation from the Accra Registrar-General's Department.

As a limited liability corporation, Pro Buz Stop Boys (PoBSB) would now be the name of the organisation of sanitation aficionados.

Heneba Kojo Sarfo, the group's founder and leader, believed that forming a business would allow them to accept cleaning and sanitation contracts.

Buz Stop Boys loses a member

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a devoted member of the well-known sanitation volunteer organisation Buz Stop Boys who has passed away.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Heneba Kwadwo Sarfo emphasised the profound effect this significant loss has had on their team.

Heartbroken Ghanaians have commented on Heneba Kwadwo Sarfo's post on social media.

