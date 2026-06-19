Francis Yeboah Agyekum has grabbed attention after sharing health tips for passionate football fans watching the World Cup

In a video, he detailed what people with high blood pressure should do prior to watching Black Stars matches

This comes amid the passing of Sara Araba Tettey, a 26-year-old lawyer who reportedly died while celebrating Ghana’s win

Popular Ghanaian biomedical scientist Francis Yeboah Agyekum has shared health tips with Ghanaian football lovers as they cheer on the senior national team, the Black Stars, at the 2026 World Cup.

In a video posted on his TikTok page, Yeboah Agyekum first explained that people, particularly those with high blood pressure, should take their medicines before watching Black Stars games.

Francis Yeboah Agyekum, a biomedical scientist, shares health tips for Ghanaians regarding Black Stars games. Image credit: @yeboah_4hl/TikTok, Getty Images

Source: UGC

He also called on football lovers to manage their emotions while watching football matches, warning that people with high blood pressure risk suffering cardiac arrest if their heart rate rises too quickly due to intense excitement during games.

He added that they should avoid screaming, as this could affect their vocal cords and cause other complications.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Yeboah Agyekum sharing health and safety tips had gained a lot of reactions online.

Watch the TikTok video of Yeboah Agyekum’s caution on watching World Cup games

Young Ghanaian lawyer Sara Araba Tettey reportedly collapses at the Standard Hostel and dies at the KNUST Hospital. Image credit: @cdrafrica

Source: Twitter

Lawyer dies after Black Stars game

The advice of Yeboah Agyekum comes in the wake of a tragedy after a young Ghanaian lawyer, Sara Araba Tettey, reportedly died on June 18 following the Black Stars’ win against Panama.

According to Pure FM, the 26-year-old, a recent law graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), collapsed during celebrations at Standard Hostel, a private hostel located at Bomso near KNUST in Kumasi, after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was rushed to the KNUST hospital but was pronounced dead after approximately 45 minutes of CPR.

Sara Araba Tettey reportedly called to the Bar in October and was widely admired by friends and colleagues.

Reactions to Yeboah Agyekum’s advice on matches

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video praised the biomedical scientist for his education on the matter.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments:

Afia Gloria stated:

“Yeboah, you are really God-sent. May God continue to bless and protect you for us.”

Sophie 1 indicated:

“I checked my BP after the match eiii 147/100. Hmm, I will not watch the next match again.”

Gambo stated:

“Could it be the pressure or the heartbeat of the first half that made me feel severe stomach pain after the first half?”

Rosons Farms and Foods wrote:

“Educate the public on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to conduct it.”

Doctor lists 6 signs of kidney cancer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Banda Khalifa, a Ghanaian medical doctor, listed specific signs to take note of when it comes to kidney cancer.

Dr Banda Khalifa mentioned six symptoms that should not be ignored when experienced.

These include blood in the urine, persistent pain in the side or back, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, recurrent fever, and a lump in the side, lower back, or abdomen.

Source: YEN.com.gh