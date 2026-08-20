Asu Ekiye, award-winning Nigerian gospel singer, shared a public notice on Facebook on Thursday, August 20, 2026

The singer stated that his 28-year marriage to Kunemofa Asu had actually ended a year before his announcement

Asu Ekiye explained that he delayed going public to allow time for perspective, clarity and quiet acceptance

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Award-winning Nigerian gospel singer Asu Ekiye, popularly known as the Prince of the Niger Delta, has publicly announced the end of his marriage to his wife, Kunemofa Asu, after 28 years together.

Nigerian gospel singer Asu Ekiye announces the end of his 28-Year marriage to his wife, Kunemofa Asu. Photo source: Asu Ekiye

Source: Facebook

In a public notice shared on Facebook on Thursday, 20 August 2026, the singer disclosed that the marriage had ended a year prior but that he had held back from making any public statement until he felt ready to do so with composure and dignity.

"After 28 years of a deeply personal journey of growth, experience and reflection, I wish to announce, with a profound sense of sobriety and quiet resignation, that my marriage to KUNEMOFA ASU has come to an end."

"Some chapters, however significant and memorable, eventually come to an end. I choose to close this chapter with grace, gratitude and dignity, while looking ahead to the possibilities of a new season," Ekiye wrote in the post.

Asu Ekiye's reason for delayed divorce announcement

The Nigerian gospel musician was candid about why he waited 12 months before informing the public.

He explained that the passage of time offered him the perspective and emotional clarity needed to address such a personal matter without the noise of raw emotion.

Signing off the notice as "Asu Ekiye, The Prince of the Niger Delta", he described the 28 years as "a deeply personal journey of growth, experience and reflection", framing the end of the marriage not as a collapse but as the closing of a significant chapter.

Reports by Premium Times Nigeria confirmed the announcement had drawn considerable attention across social media, given the couple's long union and the singer's prominent profile in Nigerian gospel music circles.

The Facebook post of Asu Ekiye announcing the end of his 28-year marriage is below:

Reactions to Asu Ekiye's divorce announcement

The post drew a wave of responses from followers who shared everything from sympathy to scepticism.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from social media users below:

Tari Oscar Ekadi said:

"Sir with all due respect you don't need public appraisal on your marital decision, this is something you would have done quietly rather than telling the world you're divorced. Divorce is obviously not a nice thing; love pairs are going their separate ways after 28 years of companionship."

Awo Adutomvie Austin II wrote:

"Marriage that some of us are trying to enter; others are already coming out of it. It is well o."

Obuma Oyafah questioned:

"Maybe this is a prank, because she was in Bayelsa State with you in your album launch, so how come, sir?"

Tima Kumkum publicly confirms separation from husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Tima Kumkum's emotional interview with Nikki Samonas, where the Ghanaian media personality opened up about the heartbreaking breakdown of her second marriage, confirming her separation since April 1, 2025.

In a poignant moment, the Adom TV presenter shared the struggle of telling her children the truth about their father's absence, a journey filled with pain and resilience that resonates deeply with many parents facing similar challenges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh