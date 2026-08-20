Bridget Otoo Welcomes Second Baby, Opens Up About 15kg Weight Loss Journey After Childbirth
- Bridget Otoo, veteran media personality and presidential staffer, confirmed the birth of her second child in March 2026
- The media personality opened up about her post-baby body, sharing that she weighed over 139kg after delivery
- Otoo launched a personal fitness pledge, with a target of reaching 90kg using tennis, swimming and walking
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Bridget Otoo, veteran media personality and staffer at the Office of the President under John Dramani Mahama, has publicly confirmed the birth of her second child with husband Dr Evans Ago Tetteh.
The former Metro TV presenter shared details of her post-baby weight loss journey, five months after welcoming her second child in March 2026.
Sharing beach photos of herself in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 20, 2026, Otoo noted that she weighed over 139kg at the time of her second child's birth in March 2026, a figure she described as one she was "terrified to even look at, let alone say out loud."
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According to her, two weeks after her baby delivery, the scale read 135kg, and by August 17, 2026, she had brought that number down to 121.1kg, representing a total loss of approximately 15kg in five months.
Bridget Otoo details weight loss journey
Rather than celebrate quietly, the media personality turned the milestone into a public commitment.
The presidential staffer announced her personal pledge, tagged (#Drop20LikeBee), which means she still has roughly 20kg to shed.
Crucially, she said the journey would be built around activities she genuinely enjoys: tennis, swimming, and walking around the house with her children. "Nothing extreme, just staying consistent," she wrote.
Otoo also acknowledged the particular challenge of losing weight while managing Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal condition known to make weight management significantly more difficult.
She credited an AI-powered nutrition plan, tailored around her PCOS history, and her physical trainer, Saddatfit, for supporting her progress.
"Where they say 'challenge', I see opportunity," she noted.
Otoo's post struck a chord well beyond typical celebrity health updates, largely because of her openness about the numbers, the PCOS diagnosis, and the unglamorous reality of postpartum recovery.
She made clear that every half-kilogram counts: "If the scale tips 0.5 kg, I will celebrate, Jubilate and Pop champagne."
The Instagram post of Bridget Otoo announcing the birth of her second child and weightloss journey is below:
Bridget Otoo and husband's marriage
Bridget married Evans in a beautiful private ceremony in the Western Region of Ghana on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Actress Lydia Forson and media personalities Serwaa Amihere and Roland Walker were among the close friends who attended the gorgeous occasion.
Videos from the lovely ceremony emerged on social media, with many Ghanaian celebrities, including veteran award-winning singer Efya, congratulating Bridget and Evans on social media.
In a viral video, the newlyweds posed with family members and loved ones as part of the ceremony.
In 2025, Otoo welcomed her first child, whom she and her husband have kept private despite their public status.
Fans and followers rally behind Bridget Otoo
The candid post drew an outpouring of support from followers who praised her honesty and determination.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:
vanessa_gyan said:
"You got this, Mama! And just a reminder, you still look so, so good! 😍."
ahimahaggrey said:
"My dearest Bridget, you are just amazing and beautiful just as you are. Bringing forth a little angel is the doing of the Lord and a blessing. You will pull through this."
@akuay_lebene said:
"You are doing well, mamacita. You got this. ❤️"
Bridget Otoo wins court case against police
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Bridget Otoo's victory against the Ghana Police Service, where the Accra High Court awarded GH¢150,000 in damages for violations of her rights during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.
The ruling not only marked a significant win for press freedom but also served as a poignant reminder of the struggles journalists face in upholding democracy and human rights in Ghana.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh