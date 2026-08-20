Bridget Otoo, veteran media personality and presidential staffer, confirmed the birth of her second child in March 2026

The media personality opened up about her post-baby body, sharing that she weighed over 139kg after delivery

Otoo launched a personal fitness pledge, with a target of reaching 90kg using tennis, swimming and walking

Bridget Otoo, veteran media personality and staffer at the Office of the President under John Dramani Mahama, has publicly confirmed the birth of her second child with husband Dr Evans Ago Tetteh.

Bridget Otoo welcomes her second baby with her husband, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, and opens up about her 15kg weight loss journey after childbirth. Photo source: @bridget_otoo, @the1957news

Source: Instagram

The former Metro TV presenter shared details of her post-baby weight loss journey, five months after welcoming her second child in March 2026.

Sharing beach photos of herself in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 20, 2026, Otoo noted that she weighed over 139kg at the time of her second child's birth in March 2026, a figure she described as one she was "terrified to even look at, let alone say out loud."

According to her, two weeks after her baby delivery, the scale read 135kg, and by August 17, 2026, she had brought that number down to 121.1kg, representing a total loss of approximately 15kg in five months.

Bridget Otoo details weight loss journey

Rather than celebrate quietly, the media personality turned the milestone into a public commitment.

The presidential staffer announced her personal pledge, tagged (#Drop20LikeBee), which means she still has roughly 20kg to shed.

Crucially, she said the journey would be built around activities she genuinely enjoys: tennis, swimming, and walking around the house with her children. "Nothing extreme, just staying consistent," she wrote.

Otoo also acknowledged the particular challenge of losing weight while managing Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal condition known to make weight management significantly more difficult.

She credited an AI-powered nutrition plan, tailored around her PCOS history, and her physical trainer, Saddatfit, for supporting her progress.

"Where they say 'challenge', I see opportunity," she noted.

Otoo's post struck a chord well beyond typical celebrity health updates, largely because of her openness about the numbers, the PCOS diagnosis, and the unglamorous reality of postpartum recovery.

She made clear that every half-kilogram counts: "If the scale tips 0.5 kg, I will celebrate, Jubilate and Pop champagne."

The Instagram post of Bridget Otoo announcing the birth of her second child and weightloss journey is below:

Bridget Otoo and husband's marriage

Bridget married Evans in a beautiful private ceremony in the Western Region of Ghana on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Actress Lydia Forson and media personalities Serwaa Amihere and Roland Walker were among the close friends who attended the gorgeous occasion.

Videos from the lovely ceremony emerged on social media, with many Ghanaian celebrities, including veteran award-winning singer Efya, congratulating Bridget and Evans on social media.

In a viral video, the newlyweds posed with family members and loved ones as part of the ceremony.

In 2025, Otoo welcomed her first child, whom she and her husband have kept private despite their public status.

Fans and followers rally behind Bridget Otoo

The candid post drew an outpouring of support from followers who praised her honesty and determination.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

vanessa_gyan said:

"You got this, Mama! And just a reminder, you still look so, so good! 😍."

ahimahaggrey said:

"My dearest Bridget, you are just amazing and beautiful just as you are. Bringing forth a little angel is the doing of the Lord and a blessing. You will pull through this."

@akuay_lebene said:

"You are doing well, mamacita. You got this. ❤️"

Bridget Otoo wins court case against police

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Bridget Otoo's victory against the Ghana Police Service, where the Accra High Court awarded GH¢150,000 in damages for violations of her rights during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

The ruling not only marked a significant win for press freedom but also served as a poignant reminder of the struggles journalists face in upholding democracy and human rights in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh