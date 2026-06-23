Ghanaian musician Akosua Agyepong has announced that she is no longer married

The singer was previously known to be in her second marriage to a pastor after divorcing Nat Brew

Akosua Agyapong noted that it was not proper for celebrities to broadcast their marital problems publicly

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Ghanaian music legend Akosua Agyapong has surprised fans after announcing that she is currently single, disclosing that her second marriage has come to an end.

Akosua Agyapong announces the end of her second marriage. Photo source: @akosuaagyapong

Source: Instagram

The celebrated musician, widely regarded as one of Ghana's most iconic female musicians, has long been known to be married to a pastor, a union that came after her earlier divorce from fellow musician Amandzeba Nat Brew.

However, she has, in a recent interview with Nayas, confirmed that she is no longer in that marriage.

"Honestly speaking, I'm single now, I've been single for a while," she said.

While breaking the news, Akosua Agyapong did not go into specific details about what led to the split, and she made it clear that doing so would not be appropriate.

"It's on my status that I'm married, and I want to clarify it. I've done that on several shows, not just this one. Last time I was on Gift Anty's show, and I told her I am single now, I'm no longer married," she stated.

"As a musician, your private life has nothing to do with your career. You don't need to grant interviews detailing everything that caused your marriage to end; the person right beside you now can be your husband or wife tomorrow," she added.

Watch the YouTube video below z(scroll to 38th minute}:

Akosua Agyapong's marriages

Akosua Agyapong was previously married to Amandzeba Nat Brew, a union that ended in divorce around 2000.

She later remarried a pastor, Prophet Daniel Asamoah-Larbi, and the relationship appeared stable to the public eye, given how little she discussed it.

Now, with the confirmation that she is once again single, fans and followers are processing the news while respecting her wish to keep the finer details private.

Her decision to announce the separation while declining to elaborate reflects a stance many Ghanaian celebrities have taken in recent years, acknowledging public curiosity while drawing a firm line around personal matters.

Reactions to Akosua Agyapong's announcement

The announcement has caught many by surprise, given that Akosua Agyapong had largely kept her personal life private and had not publicly hinted at any troubles in her marriage.

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media reactions to Akosua Agyapong's announcement that she is single.

@Abena_Gh wrote:

"She handled this with so much grace. No drama, no details. Respect to her."

@KofiAsante_Accra said:

"Akosua Agyapong is single? Wow, didn't see this coming at all."

@GospelVibesGh commented:

"She is right. Celebrities don't owe us explanations about their marriages. Wishing her well."

@Maame_Esi wrote:

"It takes strength to make this kind of announcement without pointing fingers. Stay strong, Queen."

@TweaAhenkan said:

"This is shocking news but I respect how she is handling it. No drama, no social media war. That's maturity."

Akosua Agyapong prays for her daughter, Kwakyewaa, as she walks down the aisle. Photo credit: @reggis_makeover.

Source: Instagram

Akosua Agyapong prays as her daughter marries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of Akosua Agyapong and Amandzea's daughters, Kwakyewaa, had married in a lovely wedding ceremony.

A viral video showed Akosua Agyapong praying for her daughter before her white wedding ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh