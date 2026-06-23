Actor and entrepreneur Kwaku Manu urged goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to use Ghana's World Cup game against England as a platform to attract a big-money move

The Black Stars have received widespread support from Ghana's entertainment industry ahead of their clash with England

Rapper Kwesi Arthur also shared his thoughts, urging the Black Stars to raise their game significantly against England to avoid humiliation

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Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur Kwaku Manu has urged Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to use Ghana's World Cup clash against England as a platform to secure a lucrative club move.

Kwaku Manu urges Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to use Ghana's World Cup clash against England to secure a lucrative club move. Image credit: Kwaku Manu, Black Stars (TikTok & Instagram)

Source: Instagram

The Black Stars have received enormous support from Ghana's entertainment industry ahead of their Group L showdown against England on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Prominent figures from the creative space have visited the camp, taken to social media, and made bold predictions in a bid to rally the team.

Businessman and philanthropist Richard Nii Armah Quaye, who had earlier flown to Canada for the Panama game, has also continued to follow the Black Stars' journey through the tournament.

Similarly, comedian Lil Win visited the Black Stars camp to personally motivate the players, singling out captain Jordan Ayew with an encouraging prediction that he would score against England.

He told Ayew:

"We have two wins and a draw from the group stage but I pray to God that we win all of our three games. We will beat England and I believe you will score a goal in the game."

The Instagram video of Lil Win's visit to the Black Stars camp is below.

Kwaku Manu backs Benjamin Asare to shine

Actor and entrepreneur Kwaku Manu has also thrown his weight behind the Black Stars, urging them to secure victory for the country.

He singled out goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who is set to start in place of the injured Lawrence Ati-Zigi, describing the England game as his moment to shine on the world stage.

Kwaku Manu indicated that a strong performance against England could open doors to a life-changing club move for the young goalkeeper.

He said:

"If Benjamin Asare will be selected to man the goal post, then it will be an opportunity for the world to see you. If you perform well, I believe you will get a team that will pay much better than any money you have received before."

The TikTok video of Kwaku Manu's message to Benjamin Asare is below.

Kwesi Arthur issues Black Stars warning

Another prominent voice who has shared his views ahead of the game is rapper and songwriter Kwesi Arthur.

While hoping that the Black Stars secure a win over their English counterparts, Kwesi Arthur urged the team to significantly improve on their Panama display.

He indicated that the performance against Panama had left him with little confidence going into the England game and warned that the team risked serious embarrassment if they failed to improve tactically.

Kwesi Arthur said:

"Looking at the first game we played, I do not have confidence. If we play the same way we did against Panama, we will be humiliated. I did not see any strategy and it looked like the team was just trying to show up and play. So against England, I hope the team comes up with a proper strategy where our build-up has a better pattern."

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu joins a wave of entertainment industry figures backing the Black Stars ahead of their 2026 World Cup clash against England. Image credit: Black Stars (X)

Source: Twitter

Yaw Dabo's Aboniki plan for Harry Kane

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo jokingly suggested using Aboniki Balm as a secret weapon against England striker Harry Kane ahead of the game.

Dabo shared the humorous advice during a light-hearted chat with Black Stars defender Baba Rahman at Ghana's camp.

Source: YEN.com.gh