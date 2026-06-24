New footage shows Adwoa Safo seated at a police station after she reportedly filed a complaint

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP appeared visibly shaken, with marks seen on parts of her face

The video has drawn public attention as police continue investigations into the incident

New footage circulating online has shown former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo at a police station shortly after the incident that has dominated national headlines in recent days.

Footage shows the condition Adwoa Safo was in after the shooting incident. Image credit Adwoa Safo, degoverner

Source: Instagram

The video, which has attracted significant attention on social media, captures Adwoa Safo seated inside what is reported to be a police station after she formally reported the matter to law enforcement authorities.

In the footage, the former lawmaker appears visibly shaken as she sits quietly on a chair. Marks can also be seen on parts of her face, while people around her appear to be monitoring the situation.

Watch the TikTok video of Adwoa Safo's condition below:

The video is believed to have been recorded shortly after the incident that later resulted in a police investigation and the arrest of several individuals, including Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena and others.

The aftermath of Adwoa Safo's shooting incident

The footage provides a glimpse into the immediate aftermath of the incident from Adwoa Safo's perspective.

Throughout the video, she remains seated while speaking briefly to people around her. At certain moments, she appears reflective as those present continue to attend to her.

The images have generated widespread reactions online, with many social media users expressing concern over her condition and discussing the events that led to the confrontation.

The video has become one of several pieces of footage connected to the incident that have surfaced in recent days.

The case remains under investigation

The incident has remained a major topic of discussion across the country following reports that Adwoa Safo was later taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Police subsequently launched investigations into the matter, leading to the arrest of several individuals connected to the case.

In the latest development, Akofena and the other accused persons appeared before the Adenta Circuit Court, where a major decision was made regarding the case as investigations continue.

The court proceedings marked another important step in the legal process, with authorities expected to continue gathering evidence and witness statements.

As more videos and accounts emerge, public interest in the case remains high.

The latest footage has drawn attention because it shows Adwoa Safo in the moments after reporting the matter to the police, offering another perspective on the aftermath of the incident.

Former Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo denies claims that she was armed during a shooting incident involving her brother, Akofena Kantanka's residence. Photo credit: Safo Kantanka/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Adwoa Safo spoke after the shooting incident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo has denied allegations that she was armed or discharged a firearm during a shooting incident at her brother’s residence.

The former MP stated that she went to the property alone and without any security, saying she treated the matter as a private family issue.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, while public interest in the case remains high.

Source: YEN.com.gh