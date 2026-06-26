Apostle Francis Amoako Attah of Parliament Chapel International has claimed that Onua TV presenter Captain Smart is suffering a serious cold caused by a spiritual attack

The man of God made the claims on Angel TV Ghana, alleging that political enemies tied to Captain Smart's Gomoa West parliamentary ambitions are behind the illness

Captain Smart missed work on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, June 24–26, 2026, and Ghanaians are divided, with many labelling the whole episode 'settings'

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Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, founder of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), has caused a stir online after claiming that Onua TV presenter Captain Smart has fallen seriously ill after suffering an alleged dangerous spiritual attack linked to his plans to enter politics.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah claims Captain Smart has fallen ill weeks after declaring his intention to contest for the Gomoa West parliamentary seat in 2028. Image credit: OnuaCaptainSmart

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Angel TV Ghana in a video reposted by The Vintage News on TikTok, the man of God alleged that Captain Smart, whose real name is Blessed Godsbrain Smart, missed work on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, because of a serious cold. According to Amoako Attah, however, the illness is anything but ordinary.

"Yesterday, Captain Smart was not able to go to work. And the reason he could not go to work was because he had come down with a very serious cold. This is not a normal cold, I know I am saying this on national TV," he declared.

Preacher links Captain Smart's Illness to MP bid

The apostle went further, tying the illness directly to Captain Smart's intention to contest the Gomoa West parliamentary seat in the 2028 general elections. He warned that the situation would deteriorate significantly.

"Since Captain Smart announced that he was going to run for political office as the MP for Gomoa West, someone has taken him to a spiritual place to bring him down. Someone has created a dangerous spiritual concoction and set it on fire to neutralise him. It has started as a cold, but it is meant to end him at a very dark place. The cold is just the beginning, I am telling you," he said.

Captain Smart went on to miss work on Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26, as well, adding fuel to the online discussion that followed Amoako Attah's televised claims.

Watch the TikTok video of Apostle Amoako Attah making the claims on Angel TV Ghana below.

Ghanaians react to Captain Smart's alleged spiritual

The video quickly divided Ghanaians online, with some taking the prophecy seriously and others dismissing it as political theatre.

@OFFICIAL_BANASCO1 wrote:

"Prophet Roja also said that a few days ago"

@Asonaba commented:

"Settings"

@chefik10 said:

"Campaign format 😃, every day so naaa, just for vote"

@stephenadu629 added:

"Hmm, asem oo"

Below is a TikTok video of Captain Smart declaring his intention to run for Parliament in Gomoa West.

Captain Smart receives a new appointment from President John Mahama as a member of the Board of Directors of CENECOM. Image credit: @captainsmartofficial, JohnDramaniMahama

Source: Instagram

Captain Smart receives national appointment

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart received a prestigious appointment to serve on the board of the Central Regional Development Commission.

The media personality was sworn in as a member of the Board of Directors on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, sparking reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh