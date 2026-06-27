Radio 1 Ghana Drive Time Show host Nana Adu Danso Gershion has reportedly decided to venture into NDC party politics

According to Freedom Radio's Offei Wonuanie on Friday, June 26, 2026, the award-winning Drive Time host is set to contest for a constituency role in the NDC

Danso had yet to officially confirm his political ambitions at the time of publishing, although fans have started sharing their congratulations

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Ghanaian media personality Nana Adu Danso Gershion of Radio 1 Ghana in the Eastern Region is reportedly ready to venture into politics.

Nana Adu Danso Gershion: Presenter to Reportedly Contest as NDC Comms Officer in Upper West Akim

Source: Facebook

According to a report from Offei Wonuanie on Facebook, Nana Adu Danso is set to contest for the position of communications officer for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper West Akim constituency in the Eastern Region.

The Freedom Radio media personality shared the report on Friday, June 26, 2026.

“Is it true that the Drive Time Show Host of Radio1Ghana 100.7fm, Nana Adu Danso Gershion, is contesting for Communication Officer in the Upper West Akim Constituency of the National Democratic Congress? WonuanieSpeaks #ghanamediafillas,” he wrote.

The post was accompanied by a flyer indicating that Adu Danso had apparently started his campaign already.

At the time of publishing, the Radio 1 Ghana presenter had yet to officially address the rumours about his political ambition.

The Facebook post shared by Offei Wonuanie is below.

Who is Nana Adu Danso Gershion?

Nana Adu Danso Gershion is a popular and award-winning media personality in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Aside from being a radio presenter, he is a motivational speaker and philanthropist, and serves as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Tako God's Resources Ltd.

Known as the King of Eastern Drive, he was awarded the Outstanding Radio Personality of the Year" at the 2023 Ghana Leadership Awards.

He has previously hosted the Ayekoo Drive on Bunso-based Radio 1 and also worked with Enigye 95.5 FM.

Reactions to Nana Adu Danso’s political move

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the report of Nana Adu Danso Gershion reportedly wading into politics.

Igwe Gyan said:

“Go for Gold. I've seen lots of our media colleagues taking up leadership roles in the various parties.”

Abdul Malik SP wrote:

“Congratulations, my brother 🎊💝.”

Nana Nie commented:

“A well-deserved candidate 👌Go higher, bro.”

Source: YEN.com.gh