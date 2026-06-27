Media personality George Quaye broke down completely while delivering a deeply emotional, 40-year tribute at the funeral of his childhood friend, Fred Akowuah

Fred Akowuah, the Country Director for Export Trading Group (ETG) in Ghana, was laid to rest on June 25, 2026, after tragically passing away from a gunshot wound to the head on June 9, 2026

In his tearful speech, Quaye shared how the late corporate leader shaped his life, admitting he does not know how to live without his lifelong brother

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Renowned Ghanaian media personality and communications expert George Quaye was overcome with raw emotion, breaking down in heavy tears while delivering a heart-wrenching tribute at the burial service of his lifelong friend and brother, Fred Akowuah.

George Quaye delivers an emotional tribute at Fred Akowuah's funeral, reflecting on their deep friendship and the legacy of the late ETG Country Director. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The final funeral rites, held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, brought together family, friends, and corporate executives to bid a painful final farewell to the prominent executive.

While addressing the sombre gathering, George Quaye reminisced about a deep, irreplaceable brotherhood that spanned nearly four decades, beginning long before their Senior High School (SHS) days, through university, and into adulthood. He fondly recounted how Fred was the very anchor at the start of his media journey, standing right beside him during his first-ever television appearance.

"I don't know how to do that just yet."

In his raw and poignant tribute, which has since gone viral online and moved thousands to tears, George shared nostalgic memories of Fred’s unparalleled impact on his early life:

"The first time I swam in a pool was because of Fred, the first time I tasted a sandwich was because Fred bought one for me. The first time I became interested in entertainment was because Fred convinced me I could rap."

"Many will miss you for being generous, many will miss you for being kind to them, but I will miss you for a totally different reason, because for almost 40 years you were simply my friend. The boy who gave me my first sandwich, the boy who taught me to be a rapper, the boy who danced better than everybody else. I will miss the first calls, I will miss the laughter, I will miss the dreams... And perhaps that is what hurts the most."

Struggling to hold back his tears, the media icon laid bare the heavy grief of losing a foundational part of his life, admitting to the congregation:

"After all these years, I have reached a part of my life where I must learn how to live without my friend, and honestly, I don't know how to do that just yet. Thank you, Fred, for the laughter. Enjoy heaven, my dear brother."

The late Fred Akowuah was a highly respected corporate leader who served with distinction as the Country Director for the Export Trading Group (ETG) in Ghana. His life was tragically cut short on June 9, 2026, after he suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Netizens mourn the loss of Fred Akowuah

The viral footage of George Quaye's emotional send-off triggered a wave of deep mourning and sober reflection across digital networks, with many praising Fred's loyalty to those he held dear.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some touching reactions to the funeral update below:

Martin Kojo Akowuah noted:

"Mayaya chose people he wanted in his space and never the other way round. Very true."

Karen Amponsah wrote:

"Rest In Peace, Fred. Till We Meet Again."

Perpy Bany added words of local comfort:

"Anwiankwanta Amansieba da yiye!"

The Gomoa West NDC mourns the death of Communications Officer Stephen Kwame Oduro, who passed away on June 22, 2026, at Tema General Hospital after an illness. Image credit: BBC

Source: UGC

NDC communications officer Stephen Kwame Oduro passes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Gomoa West Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced the sad passing of its Constituency Communications Officer, Stephen Kwame Oduro.

The political party shared the update through a formal press release to inform members and the general public of the tragedy.

The statement, issued on Monday, June 23, 2026, was signed by the Constituency Secretary, Benedict Kofi Wompeh.

Source: YEN.com.gh