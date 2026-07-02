US-based Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas has shared a video showing off a fleet of luxury sports cars claimed to be his

The commentator bragged about relaxing in his multi-million-dollar mansion while asking fans to help him select a car for a business meeting

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings, with some questioning his claims of owning a mansion and high-end vehicles

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Popular US-based Ghanaian socialite and political commentator, Twene Jonas, has once again sparked conversations online after showing off a fleet of high-end vehicles.

US-based Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas flaunts luxury sports cars and a multi-million-dollar mansion, igniting mixed reactions while asking fans for car selection. Image credit: twenejonas/Instagram

Source: UGC

The internet personality took to social media to show off his luxurious lifestyle in America.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Thursday, July 2, 2026, the socialite shared footage of several sports cars and claimed they belonged to him.

He coupled the visuals with a lengthy statement mocking the state of affairs back home while praising his foreign environment.

Twene Jonas brags about "Heaven on Earth" lifestyle

The socialite, known for his signature catchphrase "Glass Nkoaa," claimed he was preparing for high-profile business meetings.

He further asked his followers to choose which vehicle he should drive out of the premium options.

"Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together. I'm chilling in my luxury multi-million dollars Mansion, I'm about to shower and leave for business meetings. Help me choose which car I should drive? White or blue BMW V12 M Power, M Competition or GT GT1 sports car? Leave your opinion in the comments section while you predict your scores too: Ghana Vs Colombia. Life is good in Heaven on Earth 🙏🏾 Glass Nkoaa 🔥 Hw3 Fomm 🥰 The system is working 24/7 💪🏾 We run the city 🏙️," Twene Jonas wrote.

The Instagram post below shows the fleet of expensive cars Twene Jonas displayed.

Netizens query Twene Jonas' car claims

The post drew significant attention from his followers, with several commentators calling him out. While some applauded his success, others alleged that the socialite does not own the property or the vehicles displayed.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Twene Jonas' post below:

don_cisco_ asked:

"Where is the lambo ?"

amg_kwesi_khemikalz said:

"Eeiii Almighty?"

abdullah_shaban2004 wrote:

"Glass Nkuah, life is good in heaven ❤️❤️."

dobble_og commented:

"Mesee glass nkoaa POV 🤣🤣😂😂."

rita4son2020 stated:

"You are living in an apartment and not a Mansion."

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas runs after spotting police close to his vehicle on the street. Photo source: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images, @twenejonas/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Twene Jonas runs as he encounters police

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that controversial US-based Ghanaian online commentator and social media personality, Twene Jonas, drew attention following his recent encounter with the police on the street.

On Thursday, May 7, 2026, Twene Jonas took to his official Facebook page for a live session to share his opinions on the trending news topics in Ghana and also speak about his experience living in the US.

The social commentator, wearing a casual outfit, appeared to be excited as he interacted with his followers.

Source: YEN.com.gh