A Ghanaian lawyer cautioned her fellow citizens against visa overstays during a World Cup visit to the USA

She emphasised that the opportunities available in Ghana for personal growth and development are many

Ghanaians who watched the video expressed mixed reactions, with many unhappy with the lawyer's advice

A Ghanaian lawyer has warned her fellow citizens, who have travelled to the United States of America for the 2026 World Cup, against overstaying their visas.

The lady argued that there are several opportunities in Ghana that everyone can exploit for their betterment.

A Ghanaian lawyer warned her fellow citizens against overstaying their US visa, especially after the World Cup. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the lawyer added that she is well travelled and can confirm that there is no place as great as Ghana.

"I’m a lawyer, and my advice is that it’s good to be in Ghana because there are many opportunities there. If you’re thinking about overstaying after being granted a one- or two-year visa, don’t do it. I’ve been to many countries, and I can confidently say that Ghana is the best of them all."

The lawyer encouraged Ghanaians staying in other countries for educational purposes to finish their schooling and return home, so their acquired knowledge can help develop the country.

Several Ghanaians have travelled to Canada and the USA to watch the World Cup and cheer the Ghana Black Stars as they aim to win the tournament.

Prominent Ghanaians, including businessmen Osei Kwame Despite, Ofori Sarpong and some members of the East Legon Executive Club, were at the stadium to watch some of the Black Stars group games.

Others include musicians, influencers, media personalities and politicians.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to lawyer's advice against overstaying in US

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@Semekor4 said:

"It is a peaceful advice, and those who will listen will rejoice."

@sytoschooler wrote:

"She clearly said people shouldn’t overstay their short visa."

@GHDeservesBest said:

"Tell them ooo. The truth is the truth."

@fasiamah86 wrote:

"It’s frustration; sometimes just want to feel at home but they just can’t since that’s not their country. Ghana y3 d3, 3nso she no pack ooo😂."

@richard_adajue said:

"Madam, keep your advice for yourself. Do you know the difficulties 😞 some Ghanaians are going through to make their daily bread?"

@whyz_lhyttle wrote:

"I told my Hommies just yesterday that Ghana 🇬🇭 is better than any country in the world. I’m glad everyone in the convo accepted the fact!"

@PARROT300 said:

"The problem in Ghana/Africa, business-wise, is to find trusted people to employ. You’ll have to be at the same place in the same period, or they will steal from you."

@Great8_Grace wrote:

"A lawyer advising people to obey immigration rules is expected. The more interesting question is how Ghana can make staying feel like an opportunity rather than a sacrifice."

@KSnetne said:

"This is a heavy dose of reality from someone who actually understands the legal machinery of the U.S. immigration system. Overstaying a visa might seem like an easy short-term fix, but living as an undocumented immigrant means constantly looking over your shoulder, zero legal protections, and being locked out of the best opportunities anyway."

Dulcie Boateng, a Ghanaian influencer, shares the huge amount she paid to fly to the US to watch the Ghana vs England game. Photo credit: Dulcie Boateng

Source: Instagram

Dulcie Boateng flies to US at GH₵90k

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian influencer Dulcie Boateng spent GH₵90,000 on a flight to attend the World Cup match between Ghana and England, which ended in a goalless draw.

Her decision sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with some questioning the need for such a costly display while others celebrated her commitment to supporting the national team.

Source: YEN.com.gh