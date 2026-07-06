A faction of Kristo Asafo Mission's leadership has dragged Kwadwo Safo Akofena to court seeking his removal as head of the church

A committee member claimed the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka amended his succession plans before his death, dropping Akofena

The committee argued that Akofena's installation violated the late founder's final directives and the church's revised constitution

A legal battle has erupted within the Kristo Asafo Mission as some members of the church's leadership have filed a court case seeking the removal of Kwadwo Safo Akofena from his position after he was installed on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Kristo Asafo Mission leader Kingsley Kofi Awuni speaks, disclosing his reason for dragging Kwadwo Safo Akofena to court over Kantanka's succession dispute. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: UGC

Speaking to the media on Monday, July 6, 2026, a leading member of the committee, Kingsley Kofi Awuni, explained why they decided to seek legal intervention.

According to Awuni, the dispute stems from events surrounding the succession plans of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

He alleged that although the church's constitution initially named Kwadwo Safo Akofena as the person to succeed the late founder, that decision was later changed before Kantanka's death.

Awuni claimed that the late church leader became dissatisfied with Akofena's conduct and subsequently amended the church's constitution.

He further alleged that the revised decision was publicly read before members of the congregation, making it clear that Akofena was no longer the designated successor.

Despite this, Awuni said a section of the church's leadership went ahead and installed Akofena as the head of the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

He argued that the installation was inconsistent with the late founder's final directives, prompting the committee to seek the intervention of the court to determine the rightful leadership of the church.

The court action is the latest development in an ongoing leadership dispute that has generated widespread public interest since the passing of the renowned inventor and religious leader.

Watch the TikTok video of Kingsley Kofi Awuni speaking below:

Safo Akofena granted bail after court appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that on June 23, 2026, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena made his first court appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court alongside his eight private guards.

In a viral video, the son of the late Kantanka founder was seen arriving at the court premises surrounded by relatives, supporters and other individuals connected to the matter.

Many people gathered at the court to await updates on the hearing, with Akofena and the other accused persons granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties.

Source: YEN.com.gh