Oheneba Akosua Safoah, legal administrator for the Kristo Asafo Mission, has spoken after Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena was granted bail

In a video, the lawyer stated that the case is not anything serious, claiming the dispute is just a family rivalry and would be settled amicably

The remark from the legal practitioner has sparked reactions on social media, with concerned Ghanaians sharing their mixed opinions

A lawyer for the Kristo Asafo Mission, Oheneba Akosua Safoah, has reacted after Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena secured bail in court.

A Legal Practitioner for Kristo Asafo Mission, Oheneba Akosua Safoah, speaks after Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena was granted bail. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Jnr, Gist Online

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, June 21, 2026, news broke that the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, had been shot in connection with a family dispute.

In the late hours of Monday, June 22, 2026, the Ghana Police Service announced that Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena had been arrested after his eight private guards were apprehended.

According to the police statement, the suspect reported himself to the Regional Police Headquarters.

Safo Akofena granted bail after court appearance

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena made his first court appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court alongside his eight private guards.

In a viral video, Akofena was seen arriving at the court premises surrounded by relatives, supporters and other individuals connected to the matter.

The proceedings attracted public attention, with many people gathering at the court while others followed updates online.

After hearing the matter, Akofena and the other accused persons were granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties each.

The ruling means the accused persons will remain out of custody while police investigations and court proceedings continue.

The TikTok video of Akofena's appearance in court is below:

Kristo Asafo's lawyer speaks after court bail

Speaking to the media after Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena secured bail, Oheneba Akosua Safoah confirmed that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's son had secured bail.

However, she noted that the case was not as serious as Ghanaians may see it, claiming it's just a family rivalry.

The legal practitioner further stated that the case would be settled amicably.

"It's a family thing, it's a family rivalry, and so it's not anything serious. We will settle it amicably," she said.

The remarks from Oheneba Akosua Safoah have triggered social media reactions as many users shared varied comments.

The Instagram video of the lawyer for the Kristo Asafo Mission speaking is below:

Kristo Asafo's lawyer's remarks sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after the legal practitioner spoke, and below are some comments.

Afia Mavis wrote:

"Family thing? The guy almost killed her sister in a Rambo style 😢."

Dannis wrote:

"I knew this case would go nowhere."

Ama Bansah wrote:

"So if she had died, is this what you would say?"

An old video of Akofena's mother sharing Kantanka's prophecy about his successor resurfaces. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Akofena's mother's old video on successor resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's mother sharing a prophecy the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka gave her about his successor before his birth resurfaced.

The mother disclosed that Kanatanka told her she was going to give birth to the promising child, sharing some signs the businessman unveiled that she claimed her son portrayed.

The resurfaced video came after Sarah Adwoa Safo was shot and Akofena was installed as the new leader amid a family dispute that had arisen following the death of Apostle Safo Kantanka.

Source: YEN.com.gh