Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena appeared publicly for the first time following his inauguration as Leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission and subsequent arrest

He attended the KAMOG National Meeting in Accra on Sunday, July 5, 2026, where he engaged with members and leadership

A viral TikTok video captured the festive atmosphere at the event, showing energetic dancing and celebrations among attendees

Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, the newly inaugurated leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, made his first public appearance on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at the church's national meeting in Accra, following his recent arrest and release on bail.

Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena makes his first public appearance after his release on bail over Adwoa Safo's shooting. Photo source: Kwadwo Safo Jnr, Sarah Adwoa Safo, @urbaninsight.com/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The event, which unfolded in a visibly celebratory atmosphere, saw Safo Akofena interacting with both members and leadership of the church as he attended the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana (KAMOG) meeting.

A TikTok video shared by Ghanaian blogger Urban Insight captured the lively scenes from the event.

The footage showed a group of men dancing energetically on a raised platform in front of a white draped backdrop, with the crowd responding enthusiastically, many raising their hands in participation.

Akofena, dressed in a black-and-red outfit and wearing sunglasses, stood out as a focal point amid the celebrations, surrounded by others who matched his energy on what appeared to be a stage.

The infectious atmosphere and communal spirit of the occasion quickly caught viewers' attention online, contributing to the video going viral across social media platforms.

His presence at the gathering carried symbolic weight, marking his re-emergence into public life after a period that had drawn widespread attention and scrutiny.

Recently, Akofena was released on a GH¢500,000 bail with sureties following his appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court in June 2026.

He was arrested along with eight other individuals in connection with the June 22 shooting incident involving his sister and former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo at his residence in Accra.

Akofena reaffirms Kristo Asafo's core values

During the gathering, Akofena reinforced the Kristo Asafo Mission's commitment to faith, unity, innovation, and service.

The meeting served as a platform for him to reconnect with the Mission's community and signal continuity in leadership despite the turbulence surrounding his recent legal troubles.

The TikTok video of Safo Akofena making his first public appearance after being released on bail is below:

Safo Akofena's appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Afia Pokuah commented:

"Great King, we love you too much."

Akyede3 said:

"Congratulations…3fata wo."

Afia Doe656 wrote:

"Still our leader and king 👑."

Sarah Adwoa Safo clears the air on her dispute with her brother Israel Safo Akofena over the Kristo Asafo church leadership saga. Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo, Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: Facebook

Adwoa Safo debunks rumours about Akofena feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo debunked rumours about the reasons behind her heated feud with her brother, Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

In a public statement on social media on Friday, July 3, 2026, the former Dome-Kwabenya MP, who recently survived an alleged assassination attempt, also explained why she had involved herself in the matter concerning her father's church several months after his untimely demise.

Source: YEN.com.gh