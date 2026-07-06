Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah's wife, Vicentia Mensah, has praised him despite Ghana's knockout from the ongoing 2026 World Cup on Saturday, July 4, 2026

The player's partner disclosed how proud she was of his performance in all his four games, which were against Panama, England, Croatia, and Colombia, respectively

The heartfelt message from Gideon Mensah's wife was met with mixed reactions, with many football enthusiasts flooding the comment sections, sharing their diverse

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Vicentia Mensah, the wife of Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah, has paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband following Ghana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Gideon Mensah's wife praises Black Stars defender after Ghana's World Cup exit on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Image credit: Edith Amoateng

Source: Facebook

In a social media post shared on Sunday, July 5, 2026, Vicentia expressed how proud she was of the left-back's performances throughout the tournament despite the Black Stars' early elimination.

She wrote:

“I’m so incredibly proud of my man. What a performance in all four games .”

Her message quickly attracted attention from football fans, many of whom agreed that Gideon Mensah was among Ghana's standout players at the tournament.

The Instagram post of Vicentia Mensah sending the heartfelt message to her partner is below:

Reactions after Gideon Mensah's wife paid tribute

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after the Black Stars player's wife sent a message to him.

@kaye.prince wrote:

"He did very well, big to GM14🙌🙌🙌."

@Anny wrote:

"Agree, he did well. Kudos to him."

@Eric wrote:

"He did well he throw the balls well😂

Benjamin Asare apologises after Black Stars' elimination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare shared a message on social media expressing his gratitude and apologies to Ghanaians.

His message came after the Black Stars exited the World Cup after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32.

Source: YEN.com.gh