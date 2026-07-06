Gideon Mensah's Wife Praises Black Stars Defender Despite Ghana's World Cup Exit
- Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah's wife, Vicentia Mensah, has praised him despite Ghana's knockout from the ongoing 2026 World Cup on Saturday, July 4, 2026
- The player's partner disclosed how proud she was of his performance in all his four games, which were against Panama, England, Croatia, and Colombia, respectively
- The heartfelt message from Gideon Mensah's wife was met with mixed reactions, with many football enthusiasts flooding the comment sections, sharing their diverse
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Vicentia Mensah, the wife of Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah, has paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband following Ghana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, July 4, 2026.
In a social media post shared on Sunday, July 5, 2026, Vicentia expressed how proud she was of the left-back's performances throughout the tournament despite the Black Stars' early elimination.
She wrote:
“I’m so incredibly proud of my man. What a performance in all four games .”
Her message quickly attracted attention from football fans, many of whom agreed that Gideon Mensah was among Ghana's standout players at the tournament.
The Instagram post of Vicentia Mensah sending the heartfelt message to her partner is below:
Reactions after Gideon Mensah's wife paid tribute
YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after the Black Stars player's wife sent a message to him.
@kaye.prince wrote:
"He did very well, big to GM14🙌🙌🙌."
@Anny wrote:
"Agree, he did well. Kudos to him."
@Eric wrote:
"He did well he throw the balls well😂
Benjamin Asare apologises after Black Stars' elimination
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare shared a message on social media expressing his gratitude and apologies to Ghanaians.
His message came after the Black Stars exited the World Cup after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh