The Black Stars of Ghana face South Korea in an international friendly at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday, November 18

Coach Otto Addo has made several changes to his starting lineup, handing goalkeeper Benjamin Asare a spot while Gideon Mensah leads the team as captain

Netizens have already shared their thoughts on the revised lineup as Ghana prepares for its final match of 2025

The Black Stars have released their starting XI for Tuesday’s friendly with South Korea, and Otto Addo has not held back after the setback against Japan in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup.

The coach has adjusted his plans with six fresh names coming into the side that fell 2-0 on Friday, November 14.

Ghana enters the contest determined to rediscover its rhythm and extend its strong record against the Taeguk Warriors.

Otto Addo names lineup against South Korea

Accra Hearts of Oak shot stopper Benjamin Asare steps in for Joseph Anang, earning the chance to protect the goal.

Gideon Mensah replaces Derrick Arthur Kohn and also takes on leadership duties, wearing the armband in the absence of Antoine Semenyo, who has left the camp due to injury.

Alidu Seidu returns to the starting group, while Medeama's Prince Owusu and Prince Kwabena Adu receive their first senior starts.

Christopher Bonsu Baah lines up out wide as Otto Addo looks to finish the year on a positive note.

The coach has moved away from the starting system used against Japan, selecting a flexible 5-4-1 formation.

According to Ghanafa.org, Mensah and Caleb Yirenkyi will patrol the wide defensive areas, with Kojo Oppong Peprah, Alidu Seidu and Jonas Adjetey forming the central partnership at the back.

It is worth noting that Yirenkyi will have the dual role of tucking in midfield, shuffling between defence and midfield.

In the middle, Owusu gets a rare chance in midfield to impress alongside Kwasi Sibo, who will drop deeper to shield the defence.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Bonsu Baah offer width, while Kwabena Adu leads the line.

Below is the starting lineup:

Fans react to starting lineup

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X (formerly Twitter) after the lineup was released:

@bennathania950 wrote:

"Benjamin will be tested today."

@BMS818995826421 predicted:

"Prince Owusu will score."

@spreadUr_wings offered an optimistic perspective:

"We can do this; a win won't be bad at all."

@Calteck01 charged:

"Let’s goooooo, boys."

With many established names unavailable through injuries, the encounter gives rising prospects a timely opening to state their case ahead of major assignments.

The buildup for Ghana after qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to intensify, and performances in fixtures like this will shape future decisions.

South Korea, on the other hand, arrive in strong form after recording identical 2 to 0 victories over Paraguay and Bolivia, as noted by beIN Sports.

Their biggest threat remains Son Heung-min, who struck a brilliant free kick in their most recent outing. His influence will test Ghana’s reshuffled group.

The meeting promises an intriguing look at Ghana’s evolving ideas under Addo as the team seeks momentum and renewed belief heading into a crucial period.

Otto Addo reveals plan to stop Son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo had revealed his plan to limit the threat of Korea’s captain, Son Heung-min.

He highlighted Son’s growth, calmness and constant danger in the final third.

