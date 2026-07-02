Oliver Barker-Vormawor has grabbed attention with his reaction to the Accra High Court's ruling on Abu Trica's extradition case

The lawyer hinted that the ruling meant that both the FBI and Abu Trica had scored a point, and hence the case would be appealed at the Supreme Court

Abu Trica is seeking to prevent his extradition to the US on charges of fraud and romance scams

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Lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor has broken his silence on the Accra High Court throwing out the case by embattled businessman and socialite Abu Trica in his ongoing US extradition case.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor reacts to the Accra High Court ruling on Abu Trica's US extradition case, hinting at an appeal. Photo source: @barkervogues/X, Abu Trica/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Taking to Facebook, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, in a post on Thursday, July 2, first disclosed he was out of the country, claiming the hearing on the matter had been fast-tracked.

Barker-Vormawor suggested that the Accra High Court's ruling meant both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Abu Trica had each scored a point in the ongoing legal battle.

He concluded by hinting that the ruling would be appealed at the Supreme Court.

"I am out of Ghana for work. I just heard that the case of Abu Trica has been fast tracked and a judge has just ordered his extradition. Hmmm. FBI 1 - Abu 1. I guess this issue goes to the Supreme Court," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Court clears way for Abu Trica's extradition

Vormawor's reaction is against the backdrop of the Accra High Court dismissing an application filed by Abu Trica to halt his extradition to the US for his alleged involvement in romance fraud crimes.

The embattled socialite sought to prevent his extradition to the US, where he is expected to face trial and a possible jail term.

However, the court dismissed his application and issued a new directive that will pave the way for his eventual transfer once all remaining procedural requirements are fulfilled.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Oliver Barker-Vormawor on the Accra High Court ruling had generated a lot of reactions.

Below is Vormawor's Facebook post on the Abu Trica ruling.

Abu Trica's fraud allegations

Abu Trica was, on December 11, 2025, arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

The US Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US through romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded unsuspecting victims of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

Abu Trica and his partner, Queenie, arrive at the Accra High Court on Thursday, July 2, 2026, over his US extradition case. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

Abu Trica arrives in court with partner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica arrived at the Accra High Court with his partner, Queenie, for the US extradition case.

A video of the couple at the court premises sparked reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh