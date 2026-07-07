Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo and her husband Bobby Maris have sparked marriage trouble speculation after fans noticed the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram

Screenshots of their Instagram pages went viral on blogs, showing the two no longer follow each other — a sharp contrast to their history of affectionate posts

The couple married on January 5, 2023, in Imo State, making the sudden social media rift all the more surprising to their fans

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo and her husband Bobby Maris have set tongues wagging after eagle-eyed fans spotted that the couple no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Actress Uche Ogbodo and Husband Bobby Maris Spark Breakup Rumours After Reportedly Clashing Online

Source: Instagram

Screenshots circulating across blogs and social media show the two public figures' Instagram pages with no trace of a mutual follow, prompting a flood of questions from fans wondering what could have gone wrong between the pair.

The development feels particularly jarring given how openly affectionate the couple have been on social media over the years.

Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris tied the knot on January 5, 2023, in a ceremony held in the actress' hometown in Imo State.

Since then, they have regularly shared warm moments online, making the sudden digital distance between them all the more noticeable.

Many followers have been left asking what prompted the unfollow, with speculation about the state of their marriage spreading quickly online.

See the screenshot showing Uche Ogbodo and her husband's pages in the Instagram post below:

Reactions to Uche Ogbodo, husband's marital issues

The emergence of Uche Ogbodo's marital issues has triggered loads of commentary on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below.

lladydana87 said;

"Nigerians love to hear marriage Don crash. Na their choice."

pryska15516 said;

"Why is unfollowing each other on social media the first thing Nigerian couples do once there's a slight misunderstanding?"

chukwuma_eboigbe said:

"I knew this was going to happen after she did that yansh😂😂."

winniefrancesebiuwa said:

"The most important thing is she has gotten 2 children from him, two beautiful children for that matter. Mtchew, she didn't lose anything, and it was not out of wedlock. It's a win-win for Uche."

king_priest4 said:

"It's expected! Ozzband was running his mouth supporting her BBL journey and all. What did he expect afterwards?????😮"

omowumi_elegbede said:

"Husband and wife deh quarrel normal normal. Dem go settle themselves when time reach. Good night."

grip_per464 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂no be him dey come online with he obobo face like ode own dey say allow your wife to do bbl....them don collect he wife from he hand....una never see anything."

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah's divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown had officially confirmed her divorce from her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

Speaking in an interview with TV3's Cookie Tee, she said their separation was amicable and that she was the happiest she had ever been.

McBrown's confirmation of her marital separation came after years of rumours claiming that her union with her husband was on the rocks.

Source: YEN.com.gh