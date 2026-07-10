Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena addressed his family's ongoing dispute publicly for the first time in a video released on Thursday, July 9, 2026

The Kristo Asafo Mission leader called for peace days after his late father Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will named him family head and successor

Akofena and his sister Sarah Adwoa Safo have been locked in a bitter dispute that led to his arrest following a shooting incident involving her

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, the son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, broke his silence on Thursday, July 9, 2026, addressing the simmering family conflict between himself and his sister, former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Safo Akofena breaks his silence on his dispute with his sister Sarah Adwoa Safo after their father's will reading. Photo source: Nana Kwadwo Safo, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Source: Facebook

Seated on an ornate white and gold sofa and dressed in a dark blue patterned shirt with red and white trim, Akofena called for peace and calm between the members of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana as he recounted past disputes that disrupted the church many years ago.

He noted that an unknown individual was behind the ongoing dispute between him and some members of his family and that all parties were fighting for the late Apostle Safo to preserve the legacy of his church.

He said:

"There is a name attached to the issues that have been happening. I won't sit here and mention anybody's name, but we all united to fight for our father to make his church and the gift he brought into this world bigger."

"Let us live in peace and togetherness. Let us unite. There is no home without a problem. There is no home without dispute. Even twins who are born at the same time have different minds."

Addressing his recent arrest, Akofena noted that he was pained by the ordeal but was focused on completing the mission of his late father and the Kristo Asafo church.

The message came just days after the will of his late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, was reportedly read, with the document said to have confirmed Safo Akofena as both the head of the Kantanka family and successor to his father's empire.

Safo Akofena's arrest and family dispute

The video emerged in the immediate aftermath of a period of serious tension within the family.

Recently, Akofena was released on a GH¢500,000 bail with sureties following his appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court in June 2026.

He was arrested along with eight other individuals in connection with the June 22 shooting incident involving his sister and former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo at his residence in Accra.

Sarah Adwoa Safo clears the air on her dispute with her brother Israel Safo Akofena over the Kristo Asafo church leadership saga. Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo, Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: Facebook

The will reading, which reportedly handed Akofena significant authority over the Kantanka family's affairs, appeared to intensify rather than settle those tensions, with the lawyers for his siblings challenging the validity of its content.

In his address, Akofena sought to speak directly to the divisions that had come to define his family's public image in recent weeks, appealing for reconciliation and peace rather than further conflict.

The TikTok video of Safo Akofena speaking after the will reading is below:

Safo Akofena's public remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

AmaGhana commented:

"Great message, but please go and visit your sister and make peace wai. God bless you."

Taifa_Blogger said:

"This guy is the man. I love him pass."

User510103320614 wrote:

"Your dad knows why he chooses you. You are the Wisdom speaker. God bless you."

Safo Akofena subtly jabs sister after will reading

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Safo Akofena subtly jabbed his sister Adwoa Safo after their father's will was read on Monday, July 6, 2026.

He shared a cryptic photo of his late father Apostle Kwadwo Safo blessing him at a public event a few years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh