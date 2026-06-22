Details for the one-week celebration of late Ghanaian fashion designer Sadia Sanusi have been announced following her passing

An alleged friend and the family confirmed Sadia Sanusi passed away through natural causes on June 14, 2026

Sadia's death sparked an outpour of tributes, including that of content creator, Keleplux, who shared the top 10 kente wedding dress inspired by the late fashion designer

Details for the one-week celebration of late Ghanaian fashion designer and entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi have emerged as fans and the wider fashion community continue to mourn her passing.

Details for the one-week celebration of late Ghanaian fashion designer Sadia Sanusi emerge, with the event set for June 24, 2026. Image credit: Sadia Sanusi (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Sadia Sanusi passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2026, just days before her highly anticipated Kente Artistry Masterclass, which was scheduled for June 22 to 26 to mark her tenth anniversary as a brand.

Her passing was confirmed in an official statement released by her family on June 15, 2026, in which they described her departure as a peaceful one.

The family said:

"It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Founder and Creative Director, Sadia Sanusi, who departed peacefully on Sunday, 14th June 2026."

Sadia Sanusi's one-week celebration details emerge

On June 21, 2026, an Instagram post by Sadia Sanusi's official account announced the details for the one-week celebration of her life.

According to the post, Sadia Sanu's one-week observation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, 2026, at 5:30 PM at The Underbridge Annex. Attendees have been asked to dress strictly in white, off-white, or ivory as a mark of remembrance.

The post was accompanied by a caption which read:

"Join us as we gather to honour the legacy of Sadia Sanusi, a visionary Ghanaian couturière whose mastery of Kente and French couture gave rise to timeless works of art."

The Instagram post of Sadia Sanusi's one-week celebration details is below.

Keleplux celebrates Sadia Sanusi's top 10 kente looks

Sadia Sanusi's death sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the fashion community, including from wedding content creator Keleplux.

Following Sadia Sanusi's death, Keleplux paid tribute to the late designer by sharing a video on TikTok celebrating the top 10 kente wedding dress looks inspired by her work.

Content creator Keleplux pays tribute to Sadai Sanusi with her top 10 kente inspiration. Image credit: Sadia Sanusi/Keleplux (Instagram & TikTok)

Source: Instagram

The video drew an outpouring of grief and admiration from fans and members of Ghana's fashion community, with many reflecting on the extraordinary talent she leaves behind.

Keleplux's TikTok video celebrating the top 10 kente looks inspired by Sadia Sanusi is below.

Alexx Ekubo's last inspirational video surfaces

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a final video message recorded by Alexx Ekubo before his death was shared online by comedian AY Makun.

Filmed inside a car, Ekubo spoke directly to anyone going through a difficult time, urging them not to give up and assuring them that things would eventually turn around.

Alexx Ekubo, who passed away on May 11, 2026, was laid to rest on June 18, 2026, after a solemn funeral service that drew an outpouring of tributes.

Source: YEN.com.gh