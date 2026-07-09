Kumasi-based road contractor Kofi Job Gyebi's impressive fleet of heavy-duty trucks was shared in a viral video online

The contractor's recent decision to transfer his assets to his second wife sparked widespread public curiosity

Reactions from viewers highlighted diverse opinions on the significance of Gyebi's operational capacity and road quality

A video has emerged online showing most of the heavy-duty trucks owned by Kumasi-based road contractor Kofi Job Gyebi.

A video shows the fleet of heavy-duty trucks owned by the Kumasi-based road contractor, Kofi Job Gyebi. Photo credit: Opemsuo Radio & De Prince

Source: Facebook

Kofi Job, officially known as Jacob Agyenim Boateng, is widely respected for the many major road projects he has completed across the country.

Beyond his heavy-duty machinery and engineering expertise, he has steadily built a reputation as a man deeply devoted to faith and humanitarian work.

He was recently in the news for handing over all his possessions, including his firm, to his second wife.

He made a public announcement of the matter, which got those present and others who watched it online to wonder what led to such a decision.

Kofi Job's fleet of trucks

After the announcement, a video surfaced online showing the several construction trucks he owns and uses for his works.

An aerial view of the Kofi Job Construction Company showed the huge premises on which the large fleet of trucks is parked.

Some of the trucks seen at the site included sand trucks, excavators, concrete mixers, trailers, water tanks, among others.

There were also several saloon cars and four-wheel drives on the site, possibly for staff and the business.

Watch the X video below:

Kofi Job's fleet of trucks stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@TheChronicle_X said:

"So what exactly are you showing us? Does this translate into the quality of jobs he executes, or is this just to tell us he has capacity? If it’s a paid ad, let us know."

@QuofiTaylor wrote:

"Ei, so how and when at all can I make this kind of money? Man too dey grow old day by day."

@0TMXDHWPQhc1em8 said:

"Looks like they’re building roads so big even the GPS gets lost. Nice fleet, hope they’ve got a coffee shop for the drivers!"

@Attilio_D wrote:

"A visible fleet and premises of that scale signals real operational capacity smaller operators cannot match. It raises the bar for consistent delivery across every job."

@AutoGigx said:

"Are all these solely owned by him, or does he have partners?"

@Mboma101 responded:

"By him, boss."

@1realdonasty wrote:

"People get money for the country inside o."

@biggest_kwame said:

"They should show us the way."

@Twii_Ba wrote:

"I love this man and Ibrahim Mahama."

@1957_Rick said:

"He should make proper roads. Ne kwan biaa nyɛ."

@high7priest wrote:

"Has all these but won't do a good road."

Source: YEN.com.gh