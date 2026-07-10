A video which surfaced online showed Ghanaian socialite Ojoo involved in a physical confrontation at a nightclub in the Netherlands

The footage captured Ojoo exchanging heated words with an unidentified man before the situation escalated into a scuffle

Ojoo, a prominent figure in East Legon nightlife circles, had not publicly addressed the incident as the video spread widely online

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Ghanaian socialite and prominent East Legon nightlife figure Ojoo has found himself at the centre of online conversation after a video of him in a physical confrontation at a nightclub in the Netherlands spread rapidly across social media.

Ghanaian socialite Ojoo is at the centre of attention following a physical confrontation in a Netherlands nightclub. Image credit: iStock/Stock-Ajans, EvgeniyShkolenko

Source: UGC

The footage shows Ojoo in a heated exchange with an unidentified man inside the venue. The back-and-forth quickly escalated into a brief scuffle before the clip ended.

The circumstances that triggered the confrontation remain unclear, and Ojoo has not made any public statement to explain what transpired.

Despite the video circulating widely, no official account of the incident has emerged from either party involved.

Social Media reacts to Ojoo's Netherlands confrontation

The clip drew swift commentary from Ghanaians online, with many users recognising Ojoo and weighing in on the drama with a mix of humour and surprise.

@YUNGDADY2b said:

"Dem beat east legon big man😂😂."

@PirlExpress wrote:

"It no be Foster this? Why FBI no pick am yet."

@dyeped61025 commented:

"Chale 😂😂."

@qw3qu_dee added:

"Foster."

@tobyarkoh stated:

"Tw3bo that o Charlie chairman paa."

The X post below contains footage of East Legon Top Boy Ojoo in a heated altercation at a nightclub in the Netherlands.

Netherlands to return 2,000 artefacts to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana secured pledges from several European nations to return looted cultural artefacts and advance reparatory justice, with the Netherlands committing to repatriate 2,000 catalogued items following the Next Steps Reparatory Justice Conference held in Accra.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the outcomes at the Traditional Durbar and Juneteenth Commemoration on Friday, June 19, describing the conference as a turning point that moved the global reparations conversation from talk to concrete action.

Source: YEN.com.gh