Serwaa Amihere and Court of Appeal judge Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe visited Makola Market on July 7, 2026, ahead of a Supreme Court judicial outreach programme

The team informed market women about a free legal education event on July 11, covering marriage, property rights, child custody and divorce law

The outing marks another milestone for Serwaa Amihere, who was called to the bar in October 2025 and has quickly risen to prominence in Ghana's legal circles

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Serwaa Amihere is making her mark in the legal world once again, this time leading an advance team into Makola Market as part of the Supreme Court of Ghana's 150th anniversary celebrations.

Serwaa Amihere notches another milestone in her young law career as she leads outreach to Makola women ahead of the Supreme Court's 150th anniversary. Image credit: @Serwaa_Amihere

Source: Twitter

The media personality turned lawyer joined Court of Appeal judge Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe and fellow lawyer Abena Boakye at the iconic Accra market on July 7, 2026, to drum up awareness ahead of a judicial outreach programme scheduled for July 11.

In a video shared by the GhOne TV personality, she celebrated her latest milestone as she was spotted speaking to market women in Ga while she explained that the Supreme Court was marking 150 years of its existence.

Amihere as part of the event, the institution wanted to bring the law directly to the people. She outlined that the July 11 event would cover practical legal topics many market women deal with in daily life, including marriage, property ownership, child custody and alimony in cases of divorce. She also let them know that qualified lawyers would be on hand throughout the day to answer individual questions on any legal matter.

Justice Asare-Botwe added further detail on the scope of the exercise, confirming the outreach would spread across three locations: Makola Market proper, Makola Mall and Kwasia Dwaso Market.

Serwaa Amihere's fast-rising legal career

The Makola visit is the latest chapter in what has been a rapid and closely watched entry into the legal profession for Serwaa Amihere.

She was called to the bar in October 2025, and by June 2026 had already appeared before the Supreme Court, celebrating the milestone of moving her first application in the country's highest court.

That appearance was not without its complications, however; as reports later emerged that High Court justices had raised concerns about the experience levels of Serwaa and her co-counsel.

The young lawyer's selection as part of the advance team for such a high-profile institutional event suggests those early stumbles have done little to slow her rising stock in the legal world.

The Twitter video of Serwaa Amihere at Makola Market ahead of the Supreme Court outreach is below.

Fan reactions to Serwaa Amihere's Makola visit

The post drew warm and playful responses from followers.

@salamatu_bawah wrote:

"This is beautiful and admirable. Bringing the law down to the people who matter."

@FrankYeboahk said:

"When did you become a lawyer that you are rushing like that, wopre do do madam"

@MrYoung1_ commented:

"That's my church member Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe"

@The_Ibrahims added:

"Abeg, secure one Kente for me wai 😊"

Source: YEN.com.gh