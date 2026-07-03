The Opta supercomputer has predicted the outcome of Ghana's Round of 32 clash with Colombia after running 25,000 match simulations

Ghana reached the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams, while Colombia topped Group K with an unbeaten record

The winner of Friday's encounter will book a place in the Round of 16 against either Switzerland or Algeria

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A supercomputer has predicted the likely winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash between Ghana and Colombia.

The two nations will meet on Friday for a place in the Round of 16, where the winners will face either Switzerland or Algeria.

Ghana vs Colombia: Supercomputer Predicts Winner of World Cup 2026 Clash

Source: Getty Images

Ghana and Colombia battle for a place in the last 16

According to Sports Mole, the Black Stars booked their place in the knockout stage as one of the tournament's best third-placed finishers, while Colombia topped Group K ahead of one of the pre-tournament favourites, Portugal.

Colombia enjoyed an impressive group-stage campaign, collecting seven points from three matches to finish first in the group, two points clear of Portugal.

They have also been one of the tournament's strongest defensive teams, conceding just one goal so far, making them one of the standout sides heading into the knockout rounds.

Ghana, meanwhile, have a proud history at the World Cup, having reached the Round of 16 in 2006 before producing a memorable run to the quarter-finals in 2010.

Carlos Queiroz's side finished third in Group L behind England and Croatia, with four points from three matches proving enough to secure a place in the Round of 32.

Ghana vs Colombia: Supercomputer predicts winner

According to the Opta supercomputer, Colombia are overwhelming favourites to progress.

After running 25,000 pre-match simulations, Néstor Lorenzo's side emerged victorious in 68.9% of them.

Ghana's chances of winning are rated at 11.6%, while the probability of the match being level after 90 minutes stands at 19.5%.

Historically, neither side has enjoyed sustained success in the World Cup knockout rounds.

Ghana have won one of their previous three knockout matches. Their only victory came in the 2010 Round of 16, when they defeated the United States 2-1 after extra time. Their other knockout appearances ended in defeats to Brazil and Uruguay.

Colombia have progressed from one of their four previous World Cup knockout fixtures.

Their lone victory came in 2014 when they defeated Uruguay 2-0, with James Rodríguez scoring twice, including his iconic volley.

However, their only knockout elimination without requiring extra time or penalties came in the quarter-finals of that same tournament, where they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to hosts Brazil.

Magic ball predicts Colombia vs Ghana match

YEN.com.gh also reported that a magic ball predicted victory for Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Colombia.

The viral sinking-ball prediction showed the Black Stars' green markers filling the board, backing the four-time African champions to progress.

Source: YEN.com.gh