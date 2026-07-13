IK Ogbonna broke his silence after a report claimed he was being investigated by the EFCC and FBI over an alleged international romance scam

A 49-year-old American woman named Kimberly Ann alleged she lost $75,000 in an online relationship with someone claiming to be the Nollywood actor since 2025

Ogbonna denied all involvement and warned fans that criminals had repeatedly created fake accounts using his name and photos to deceive people

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has publicly addressed a report circulating on social media that linked him to an alleged international romance scam, calling the claims completely false.

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna denies romance scam report. Photo source: @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

The unverified report alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was investigating the actor in partnership with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.

At the centre of the claims was a 49-year-old American woman, Kimberly Ann, who alleged she had been in an online relationship with someone she believed to be Ogbonna since 2025 and lost $75,000 in the process.

IK Ogbonna dismisses romance scam allegations

The actor came out swinging in a statement shared on his verified Facebook page, describing the report as malicious and entirely without basis.

"This report is completely false, malicious, and without any factual basis. I don't support or participate in any form of internet fraud, romance scams, or any other fraudulent activity," he stated.

Ogbonna was unequivocal in distancing himself from the allegations, stressing that he has no connection whatsoever to the claims making the rounds online.

IK Ogbonna warns about fake accounts

Beyond the denial, IK Ogbonna pointed to a pattern he says has troubled him for some time.

He explained that unknown individuals have repeatedly set up fraudulent social media accounts using his name and photographs to swindle unsuspecting members of the public, and that Kimberly Ann's case appears to be another instance of that.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time my name, image, and identity have been used by unknown individuals operating fake social media accounts to deceive unsuspecting members of the public," he wrote.

He made clear that he has never given anyone permission to speak on his behalf online, request money from fans, or hold private conversations while pretending to be him.

"I have never authorised anyone to represent me online, solicit money on my behalf, or engage in private conversations pretending to be me," he added.

The actor urged his followers to stay alert and avoid engaging with any account that cannot be verified as officially his.

See IK Ogbonna's Facebook post below:

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu joins US Army

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu had enlisted in the U.S. Army after completing a demanding 10-week military training programme.

Momodu, who announced his new career path online, dedicated his military achievement to family, friends, and supporters, while indicating that he had been inspired by his late father.

His fans and colleagues, including Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, and Sonia Uche, congratulated him.

Source: YEN.com.gh