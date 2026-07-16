Asantewaa held a TikTok Live session on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, where she opened up about personal struggles affecting her life

The popular Ghanaian TikTok personality confirmed her split from musician and baby daddy AMG Armani during the emotional broadcast

Asantewaa broke down in tears as she shared her brother Kay Verli had blocked her on social media and had her removed from a hospital

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Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality Asantewaa went live on TikTok on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in an emotional session where she laid bare some of the most painful chapters of her personal life, including a public split from her partner and a falling out with her own brother.

Popular TikToker Asantewaa breaks down in tears as she speaks about her fallout with her brother Kay Verli. Photo source: @asantewaaa, @kayverli

Source: TikTok

The verified content creator, who commands a significant following online, addressed several issues that have been building up in her private life.

Among her revelations was the confirmation that her relationship with musician AMG Armani, her partner and the father of her child, has come to an end.

Asantewaa's brother Kay Verli cuts ties

The most heartbreaking portion of the live session centred on her brother, Kay Verli.

Asantewaa broke down in tears as she shared that Kay Verli had cut ties with her for several months, unfollowing and blocking her across social media platforms without any explanation.

She described her brother's behaviour as heartless, pointing out that he had distanced himself from her at a time when she was going through significant personal difficulties.

She also argued that because they were estranged, Kay Verli was not in a position to comment on or pass judgement on her relationship troubles, having no real knowledge of what she was experiencing.

Asantewaa went further to recount a particularly painful incident in which she visited Kay Verli after he was admitted to the Ridge hospital in Accra a few months ago.

Rather than being welcomed, she alleged that her brother arranged to have a nurse turn her away from the ward, effectively having her removed from the hospital premises.

The popular TikToker was equally firm in dismissing speculation that the public airing of their rift was a calculated move to generate attention online.

Asantewaa insisted that the fallout with her brother was genuine and not a social media stunt cooked up for clout.

Her comments come days after she and her brother were involved in a back-and-forth banter on social media after news of the collapse of her relationship with AMG Armani emerged.

Kay Verli had accused his sister of purposely sharing a video announcing her breakup with Armani in an emotional state to gain public sympathy.

In response, Asantewaa also called out her brother in a post on social media.

The emotional footage has evoked reactions from many of the social media personality's followers and gained widespread attention online.

The TikTok videos of Asantewaa speaking about her fallout with brother Kay Verli are below:

Asantewaa's fallout with Kay Verli stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Chilly commented:

"Could it be because she reconciled with Ama Official?"

Nanahemaaa said:

"Eiii, Awurade. I thought I was the only one having problems with my family. Hmm, God, grant us the strength and grace to go through it."

Gabby Darling wrote:

"Believe these people at your own risk."

AMG Armani reacts to Asantewaa's breakup announcement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AMG Armani reacted after Asantewaa announced their breakup in a social media video on July 14.

In a poignant message reflecting on personal growth amid heartbreak, Asantewaa stated, “I’ve cried, I’ve healed, I’ve grown,” while AMG Armani responded with humour, engaging fans with a light-hearted quip about his newfound single status.

Source: YEN.com.gh