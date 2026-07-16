An old video of Asantewaa professing her love for AMG Armani has resurfaced online

The clip has gone viral following the TikToker's emotional announcement about their breakup

Social media users have shared mixed reactions as the old romantic moment trends again

An old video of Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa expressing her love for AMG Armani has resurfaced online following the pair's highly publicised breakup.

Old TikTok video of Asantewaa professing her love for AMG Armani resurfaces after the influencer confirmed their breakup. Image credit: Asantewaa.

Source: TikTok

The viral clip comes just days after Asantewaa, whose real name is Martina Dwamena, confirmed that she had ended her relationship with her boyfriend and baby daddy.

She first sparked concern after posting an emotional video of herself in tears on Instagram, where she reflected on her failed marriage and relationship, adding that her children remained her greatest blessing.

Asantewaa later confirmed during a TikTok Live session on Monday, July 13, 2026, that she had chosen peace and self-priority by walking away from the relationship.

The emotional revelation quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity stories on Ghanaian social media.

Old video of Asantewaa and Armani resurfaces

An old video of Asantewaa and AMG Armani has now resurfaced on TikTok amid the ongoing breakup drama.

The clip, originally shared on May 6, was edited to show the former couple in separate settings.

Armani appeared seated alone at a restaurant while scrolling through his phone, while Asantewaa was seen smiling as she sat in what appeared to be a beauty salon.

Throughout the video, a viral TikTok audio expressing deep affection for a partner played in the background, adding an ironic twist following news of their breakup.

The audio said:

"When I say I hate men, I'm not talking about my man. That is a sweet boy. I love that man. I love that man. Every other man, f*** you."

The resurfaced TikTok video of Asantewaa professing her love for Armani is below.

Reactions to Asantewaa and Armani's clip

The video quickly reappeared on many TikTok users' timelines, with several wondering why the old post had suddenly resurfaced following news of the breakup.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@Rich Mhan Benz wrote:

"Sister when are you deleting this?"

@evelyn.leo2 said:

"Aswear say this people still Dey together."

@Hannah May commented:

"How come I'm seeing this just now."

@Nicky Chillin added:

"Why today?"

@Maame Esi B.👑💕 wrote:

"Am coming back from the present."

@Legacy commented:

"TikTok is too messy for this."

@Ivy 💦 wrote:

"I've never seen her posts about her relationship on my fyp before, now all of a sudden, this is appearing?? Messy."

Asantewaa responds to brother's criticisms

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Asantewaa's brother, Kay Verli, publicly criticised her following the breakup announcement, accusing her of seeking sympathy and using the situation for online attention.

The influencer responded by recalling how she financially supported him after the death of their parents, including paying his school fees, as the family dispute played out publicly.

Source: YEN.com.gh