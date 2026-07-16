Activist Israel Joe has shared WhatsApp screenshots on Facebook showing Favour Agbro begging Odogwu Asaba to cover her medical costs before her death

The chats allegedly show Odogwu Asaba dismissing Favour's pleas and daring her to go to the police, before eventually sending her N10,000

Israel Joe said he is reserving the bulk of the evidence for court and called on critics to stop blaming the victim

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Activist Israel Joe has released WhatsApp screenshots that allegedly show 20-year-old Favour Agbro desperately pleading with Nigerian content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, known widely as Odogwu Asaba, to help pay for medical treatment in the days leading up to her death.

The trending WhatsApp chats allegedly showing Favour Agbro's conversation with Odogwu Asaba before her death. Photo source: Israel Joe

Source: Facebook

Joe published the conversations on Facebook on Thursday, 16 July 2026, as part of his ongoing efforts to hold Ogbonna accountable.

Odogwu Asaba was arrested by the Delta State Police Command after Favour's passing. She is reported to have ingested poison after Odogwu Asaba allegedly forced himself on her earlier.

According to Joe, the messages show Favour repeatedly reaching out to Ogbonna after she sustained injuries she attributed to him forcing himself on her.

She had reportedly made her intentions clear before visiting him, stating she had no plans to travel to Abuja and had committed to remaining celibate until marriage. Joe alleged that Ogbonna redirected her to Asaba instead.

What Odogwu Asaba and Favour's WhatsApp showed

Rather than showing any remorse or willingness to help, the chats allegedly capture Ogbonna brushing off her repeated requests and even goading her to involve her parents or walk into a police station.

Joe noted that those words cut particularly deep for a young woman from a modest background who was quietly hoping Ogbonna would take responsibility for what had happened to her.

After several days of silence, Ogbonna reportedly transferred N10,000 (approximately GHC84) to Favour before resorting to threats and intimidation.

Joe argued that this pattern of behaviour played a direct role in Favour's deteriorating mental state and her eventual death.

Joe also stated that he holds additional screenshots in reserve and intends to present the full body of evidence to the court rather than continuing to release material publicly.

He directly challenged those who had been questioning Favour's character, urging them to look carefully at the conversations before casting any blame on her.

See Israel Joe's Facebook post on Odogwu Asaba and Favour Agbro's issue below:

Reactions to Odogwu Asaba, Favour Agbro's alleged chats

The Facebook post attracted sharp responses from Nigerians who had been closely following the case.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@Umukoro Uzuazomaro said:

"There don call Police now e dey beg."

@Ogochukwu Hope Gold said:

"And yet he dey make mouth for the chat say make she call police...."

@Isheda Williams said:

"Bro's them fit allow me make i see the basta'rd face to face i like tear am big slap , make them give me just 30 minutes i like boot the bast'ard."

@Lydia Ehitare said:

"Hmmmm it's so unfortunate."

@Oyovwi Ejiro Racheal said:

"Congratulations to him heartless Ewu."

Source: YEN.com.gh