Lasmid returned to support Okomfour Kwadee with food items, toiletries, and drinks following their emotional first meeting

The donation came after the singer publicly described the hiplife legend as one of his biggest inspirations

Fans praised Lasmid online, with many saying his gesture reflected humility and respect for Ghanaian music legends

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian musician Lasmid has warmed hearts after backing his words of appreciation for hiplife legend Okomfour Kwadee with a thoughtful donation during a recent visit.

Lasmid visits hiplife legend Okomfour Kwadee and backs his appreciation with a generous donation. Image credit: Gists Online.

Source: Twitter

On July 15, 2026, Lasmid paid a heartfelt courtesy visit to Okomfour Kwadee, following the release of his new single.

During the visit, Lasmid told the veteran musician that meeting him for the first time was a deeply meaningful moment.

"We came here to appreciate you because you really inspire us. This is my first time seeing you, and I'm very happy," Lasmid said during the visit, which was captured on video and shared online on July 15, 2026.

Lasmid donates to Okomfo Kwadee

After spending time with Okomfour Kwadee and sharing heartfelt conversations, Lasmid presented several items to the hiplife legend as a token of appreciation.

In a new video shared by Gists Online, Lasmid was seen presenting several items to Okomfour Kwadee during another visit.

The donation included bags of rice, cooking oil, washing powder, assorted drinks, toiletries, and other essential household items.

Although Lasmid did not publicly disclose the reason behind the donation, many social media users described it as a continuation of the gratitude he had already shown the hiplife icon during their first meeting.

The X video of Lasmid's donation to Okomfour Kwadee is below.

Fans applaud Lasmid's Kwadee donation

The donation quickly attracted praise online, with many commending Lasmid for remembering a legend whose music helped shape a generation of Ghanaian artists.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@TurFBoi9 wrote:

"If you listen Biggest Nathaniel by Lasmid, u go feel say he ride on Kwadae ein style 😊 I believe say that be ein appreciation he dey wan show."

@nawtyboitattoo6 said:

"God bless Lasmid🔥🙌🏽 Appreciation is a must."

@OsteenAdjei commented:

"God bless you Lasmid for the kind gesture, legend is much appreciated."

@NanaKwa92263237 wrote:

"This Lasmid guy is very smart. That's how we receive blessings from our elders."

Lasmid fulfills promise to Disableboy dancer

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Lasmid fulfilled a promise he made to Disableboy dancer Sycross after the young performer publicly appealed for help.

The singer supported the dancer with a prosthetic leg, earning widespread praise online. Sycross later expressed heartfelt gratitude to Lasmid, describing the gesture as life-changing and thanking the musician for keeping his word.

Source: YEN.com.gh