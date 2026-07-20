American-Ghanaian IShowSpeed's World Cup Journey Inspires Fans to Keep Pushing in Life
- American streamer IShowSpeed delivered a motivational message to fans after a huge milestone
- He reflected on his growth over four years to encourage others chasing their goals
- His words have since inspired fans online to keep pushing through their own struggles
American-Ghanaian streamer and internet personality IShowSpeed delivered a motivational message to his fans after a milestone World Cup performance.
He used his own transformation over the past four years to encourage others to keep pushing toward their goals.
IShowSpeed opened the FIFA World Cup final closing ceremony at MetLife Stadium, becoming the first performer to take the field ahead of the championship match between Spain and Argentina.
He performed his latest single, "World Cup (Champions)," backed by drummers and dancers.
His appearance preceded performances by Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, and Nicole Scherzinger as part of the star-studded ceremony.
The moment marked one of the biggest stages of his career as an internet personality turned performer.
IShowSpeed's message inspires fans to keep pushing
Following his performance, IShowSpeed shared a reflective message with his fans about how much his life has changed, framing it as proof that consistency pays off.
He said: "Four years ago, I was in my mom's house streaming, barking and lighting my house on fire... now I just performed at the World Cup Final."
His comment referenced his early streaming days, when he built a following through chaotic, unpredictable content, including incidents such as accidentally setting off fireworks in his bedroom during a livestream.
IShowSpeed used the comparison to encourage his fans to keep pushing toward their own goals, no matter how far off they may seem.
The X video of IShowSpeed's message to fans after his World Cup performance is shown below.
Fans say IShowSpeed's message is pure motivation
Reaction to the message was overwhelmingly warm, with many fans saying it came at a moment they personally needed it.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.
unmask wrote:
"This is a big motivation for me because I have been worried and overthinking for a few days. Thank you, brother."
Yunora said:
"Haha, this is the most normal moment I've ever seen him. In this moment he should be proud of himself!"
jerrell indicated:
"This is the first time I've seen him not playing his character completely and saying something purely from the heart."
pay $8 to get ridiculed commented:
"This kid has been amazing and humble with all the fame and riches that have come his way. Bless up!"
Premium Finds added:
"That quote is actually so wild but incredibly inspiring at the same time. A literal reminder that you can completely change your life in just a few years if you stay consistent."
Mo RezaAli wrote:
"Speed's journey from mom's house to World Cup final is pure motivation."
Wayne Rooney criticizes World Cup halftime show
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former England captain Wayne Rooney criticised the World Cup final's halftime show, which ran for more than 27 minutes instead of the usual 15-minute interval.
Rooney, working as a BBC pundit, said his favourite part of the show was when it finished, calling the performance "bad" on live television.
His comments sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some agreeing the show ran too long and others defending it as one of the best in recent memory.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.