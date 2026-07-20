Nana Akufo-Addo's 2023 comments defending Akonta Mining have resurfaced following Chairman Wontumi's 20-year jail sentence

The former president made the remarks at an event in Koforidua, insisting Akonta Mining was not engaged in illegal mining at the time

Ghanaians on social media have revisited Nana Akufo-Addo's defence of the company in light of the court's ruling against Wontumi

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Former President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo's past defence of Akonta Mining has come back into the spotlight after the company's owner, NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, received a 20-year jail sentence in connection with illegal mining activities.

Akufo-Addo's old defence of Akonta Mining resurfaces after Chairman Wontumi's 20-year jail sentence on July 20, 2026. Image credit: UGC, Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

The court's decision against Chairman Wontumi has reignited public interest in statements Akufo-Addo made while still in office, with many Ghanaians now revisiting his previous comments as they react to the verdict.

Akufo-Addo's Koforidua defence of Akonta Mining

Back in January 2023, Akufo-Addo addressed growing public scrutiny of Akonta Mining at an event held in Koforidua. At the time, the company faced accusations of conducting illegal mining operations within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, drawing calls from various individuals and groups for a formal investigation.

The then-president pushed back against the allegations, telling the gathering that Akonta Mining was not involved in illegal mining "as we speak."

Both the company and Chairman Wontumi denied any wrongdoing at the time, and Akufo-Addo's remarks were widely seen as a public endorsement of Akonta Mining's conduct.

With Wontumi now sentenced to 20 years following a court ruling on the illegal mining case, those earlier comments have taken on renewed significance.

The Instagram video of Former President Akuffo Addo defending Akonta Mining is below:

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah warns over Wontumi's sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's public warning to former President John Mahama and his appointees following Chairman Wontumi's 20-year prison sentence for illegal mining offences.

Nkansah's assertion that the conviction is politically motivated raises critical questions about the use of legal proceedings in Ghanaian politics.

Source: YEN.com.gh