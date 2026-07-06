Prophet Ogyaba issued a chilling warning urging Sunyani leadership to expel Kofi Offeh, known as Atehene, the self-styled King of the Kingdom of Kubala

The preacher claimed that failure to remove Atehene from Sunyani could lead to a young girl dying in a bush, with her body discovered three days later

The prophecy has sparked heated debate online, with some calling on police to monitor both the prophet and Atehene following the alarming prediction

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Prophet Ogyaba has sent shockwaves across Ghana after delivering a grim warning about Kofi Offeh, popularly known as Atehene, the man who calls himself the King of the self-proclaimed "Kingdom of Kubala."

Prophet Ogyaba issues a chilling warning over Atehene, urging Sunyani leaders to eject the Kubala King to prevent tragedy. Image credit: King Atehene, Dr Ogyaba Obrempong

Source: Facebook

The prophet is demanding that leaders in Sunyani act swiftly to push Atehene out of the city before disaster strikes.

Addressing his congregation on Sunday, July 5, 2026, Prophet Ogyaba claimed that if Sunyani's leadership fails to remove King Atehene, a young girl will lose her life in the bush and her body will only be found three days after her death.

The prophet did not mince his words, framing the warning as an urgent spiritual directive requiring immediate action from those in authority.

Atehene, a Ghanaian man who was deported from Scotland back to Ghana, has courted controversy by positioning himself as the ruler of a so-called kingdom he has named Kubala.

His flamboyant claims and public persona have made him a divisive figure in Ghanaian online spaces well before this latest development.

Watch the X video of Prophet Ogyaba delivering his warning about Atehene below:

Prophet Ogyaba's Atehene warning sparks debate

The prophecy has done little to settle public opinion on either man. While some viewers took the warning at face value, others questioned the prophet's motives and the timing of the proclamation.

The video quickly circulated on social media, drawing a range of reactions from Ghanaians who are divided over what to make of the chilling forecast.

YEN.com.gh compiled comments reacting to Prophet Ogyaba's warning about the Kubala King.

@Rex Kobby wrote:

"If any young child dies, the Prof should explain further."

@Blacko12:3 wrote:

"Then they should act fast."

@Enoch commented:

"I see two options here. Either King Athene will commit the crime, or the so-called prophet will do it and implicate him. The police must monitor both of them."

Kubala King shared life in Sunyani forest

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kubala King has drawn attention again after sharing a new video from what looks like a deep forest area in Sunyani.

The latest clip comes after earlier posts showed him settling into a jungle-like environment following his deportation.

His forest lifestyle has sparked fresh conversations as many continue to watch the next stage of the 'Kubala Kingdom'.

Source: YEN.com.gh