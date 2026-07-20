Jackson K. Bentum appealed to President Mahama for a permanent medical support system after Kumawood actor Kwadwo Kwakye died of kidney failure

Bentum argued that the government has a responsibility to assist citizens facing life-threatening emergencies without relying on public fundraising

The filmmaker's post sparked widespread debate on social media, with many Ghanaians weighing in on whether such a fund could work

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Veteran Ghanaian movie producer and actor Jackson K. Bentum has directed a heartfelt appeal to President John Dramani Mahama, calling on the government to establish a dedicated emergency fund for citizens battling life-threatening illnesses, following the passing of beloved Kumawood actor Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Jackson K. Bentum urges Mahama to create an emergency fund after Kumawood Actor Kwadwo Kwakye's death. Image credit: Jackson K. Bentum, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi died after a prolonged battle with end-stage kidney failure. Before his death, colleagues and well-wishers had rallied to raise funds toward a kidney transplant, but the support ultimately came too late.

Jackson Bentum's call for systemic change

The loss clearly struck Bentum deeply. In a post shared on social media, the filmmaker said Kwadwo Kwakye's death forced him to question whether ordinary Ghanaians receive the help they truly deserve when their health fails them.

He maintained that taxes and national resources should be channelled into timely, structured support for citizens caught in medical crises, rather than leaving individuals dependent on the goodwill of personal connections or viral fundraising campaigns.

He raised particular concern about what he described as a pattern where access to help appears tied to who you know rather than what you need, arguing that good governance must serve every citizen equally, regardless of social standing or political affiliation.

Bentum was careful to frame his message as coming from an ordinary Ghanaian rather than a political actor.

"I am not a politician; I am simply a concerned citizen sharing my opinion," he wrote.

Adding that no Ghanaian should lose their life because financial assistance arrived only after a condition had already become fatal.

He rounded off his message to President Mahama with a firm conviction: nobody is born to suffer, and every citizen deserves care and dignity when facing a health crisis.

The Facebook post of Jackson K Bentum's message to President Mahama is below.

Reactions to Jackson K Bentum's post

The remarks drew a wave of responses online, with many mourning Kwadwo Kwakye while engaging seriously with the proposal.

@Gyekye Lordy wrote:

"Thank you, but for how long have you known this? As a concerned citizen too.I don't think you have to wait for something to happen to someone you know before speaking or bringing suggestions.."

@Prof B Sports said:

"After creating this fund, those in charge might do preferential treatment and squander the money. The best thing is that the government should pay it into every citizen's account in case of an emergency. Thanks, please"

@Nana Ansu Gh commented:

"Because he was your colleague in the industry, that is why you have put on this article?"

@Paul Awuah Baffour added:

"I support your write-up with ten bags of cement."

Kwadwo Kwakye's colleagues appeal for support

Earlier, YEN.comgh reported that members of the Kumawood industry announced the health crisis facing veteran Kumawood actor Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi.

The appealed to the general public for support.

Source: YEN.com.gh