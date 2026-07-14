Former President Akufo-Addo penned a tribute to Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II after the Gbewaa Palace announced the overlord's passing on July 13, 2026

Akufo-Addo recalled how the late king was central to resolving the long-standing Dagbon crisis and praised his reign as a period of unity and cultural renaissance

The former president, who holds the Dagbon title 'Naa Abudani', called on chiefs and elders to ensure a peaceful transition in line with Dagbon custom

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Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid an emotional tribute to Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, the overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, following the announcement of his passing by the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi on July 13, 2026.

Former President Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, recognising his enormous role in Dagbon's peace and unity. Image credit: nakufoaddo/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Akufo-Addo described the late paramount chief as "a great figure of unity, strength and the enduring legacy of a proud and dignified people," adding that Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II had secured his place among the illustrious line of Dagbon royals who shaped the kingdom over more than three centuries.

Yaa-Naa Mahama's role in Dagbon peace

The former president reflected on the late king's critical role in bringing one of Ghana's most protracted chieftaincy disputes to a close.

Before ascending to the Dagbon overlordship, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II served as the Chief of Savelegu, a position from which he actively contributed to negotiations that eventually ended years of conflict known as the "Dagbon Crisis."

Akufo-Addo noted that during his time as president, the then-Yoo Naa and two younger princes accepted his counsel and worked together to implement what he described as "a special solution to the special circumstances of the Dagbon Kingdom at the time."

In recognition of those efforts, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II conferred on Akufo-Addo the royal title "Naa Abudani" in 2020, during celebrations marking the first Damba Festival following his enskinment in Yendi.

"It is an honour I will always treasure," the former president wrote.

Yaa-Naa Mahama's reign inspired unity and renaissance

Akufo-Addo described the late king's reign as one that brought about "a rapid resurgence of dignity, pride, unity and cultural renaissance across Dagbon."

He expressed reassurance that a regent had already been enskinned and urged the chiefs, kingmakers, and elders of Dagbon to honour the overlord's legacy by ensuring a smooth and peaceful transition guided by the kingdom's time-tested customs and traditions.

He also called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to rally behind the people of Dagbon during what he acknowledged was a deeply difficult period for the kingdom.

Akufo-Addo closed his tribute with personal condolences, writing that his wife Rebecca and he extended their "deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, the Chiefs, elders and good people of Dagbon," and praying that Yaa-Naa's soul would rest in perfect peace.

The Facebook post below contains Former President Nana Akufo-Addo's tribute to the late Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom.

Ghanaians react to Akufo-Addo's tribute

The tribute drew a wave of responses from Ghanaians online, many of whom acknowledged the visible impact of peace on development in Dagbon and praised Akufo-Addo's contribution to the reconciliation process.

Ataa Appiah wrote:

"You were instrumental in ensuring peace in Dagbon. Today when one gets to Yendi the results of peace are evident in the infrastructure and development of the town. The late King commanded enormous respect just by his presence and posture. Dagbon rising ✌🏼."

Awal Fuseini added:

"You were long chosen by destiny as an instrument through which the lands of Dagbon could breathe once more. Father, we know what you have done for Dagbon's honor and we cannot obviously pay for your indelible sacrifice. God chooses people and God chose you for us. We'll forever be grateful to you till eternity!"

DayWalker observed:

"The people of Dagbon are very appreciative just see how they are thanking Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo for playing part in solving the long standing misunderstanding."

Richard Akoto Ofosuhene wrote:

"Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Nana FSHS, Nana 1D1F, Nana 1constituency1ambulance, Nana the president. May you live long."

Kwadwo Essel added:

"I've miss the the first phrase of last paragraph of your address Mr. President... 'My Wife Rebecca and I...'"

YEN.com.gh extends its condolences to the royal family, the chiefs, elders, and the good people of the Dagbon Kingdom.

Kampakuya Naa Yakubu is set to serve as the caretaker regent of the Dagbon Kingdom following the Yaa-Naa's death. Credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Famous Studios

Source: Facebook

Caretaker announced following death of Yaa-Naa Mahama death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kampakuya Naa Yakubu is set to serve as the caretaker regent of the Dagbon Kingdom.

Yakubu is overseeing affairs on behalf of the Dagbon throne in accordance with Dagbon custom following the death of Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II.

Mahama II passed away on July 12. No cause of death has been made public.

Source: YEN.com.gh