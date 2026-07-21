TikToker Asantewaa addressed the backlash from her emotional livestream during a home visit

Okyeame Kwame visited her after hearing she had been hospitalised following the incident

She explained why her earlier livestream appearance backfired and left her feeling overwhelmed

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TikToker Asantewaa addressed the backlash from her emotional livestream during a home visit from rapper Okyeame Kwame.

Asantewaa addresses the backlash from her emotional livestream during a home visit from Okyeame Kwame. Image credit: Okyeame Kwame.

Source: TikTok

Asantewaa was reportedly hospitalised following her breakup with musician and entrepreneur AMG Armani and amid her public disagreement with her brother, Kay Verli.

A video of her in hospital, shared by blogger We Love Ghana, suggested that the content creator was pregnant with her third child at the time.

The report caught the attention of many Ghanaians, with mixed reactions ranging from concern to scepticism.

Asantewaa clears the air on brother drama

Okyeame Kwame visited Asantewaa at her home after hearing that she was unwell. During the visit, he asked her directly about the drama with her brother, giving her the opportunity to address it.

Asantewaa explained that her brother's comments had nothing to do with her original issue, which was with her partner.

She said:

"For whatever reason, my brother stepped in. And I wanted Ghanaians to disregard everything that he said, because I didn't say anything concerning my brother. So whatever the issue was between myself and my man had nothing to do with him."

Asantewaa went on to explain that her brother appeared to have used the situation to air personal grievances against her.

She said:

"But he had personal issues with me, and picked on that, and used it as an opportunity to come and say a whole lot of filthy things about me. So I came live to tell the people that whatever my brother said, that I'm so irresponsible, and I am chasing clout, and I should stop the foolish things that I'm doing and all that. So I wouldn't have come live if Ghanaians knew that we are not cool."

The TikTok content creator also explained that her earlier livestream had a different intention that got lost when her emotions took over.

"That was my main reason for coming live, but unfortunately I got emotional and broke down. I couldn't even give them my main aim for coming live. So I'm fine now, and I'm healthy," she said.

The TikTok video of Asantewaa clearing the air with Okyeame Kwame is shown below.

Fans react to Asantewaa's explanation

Reaction to the video was largely sympathetic, with many fans advising her against over-explaining herself. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Mrs Sampong wrote:

"Was all the explanations necessary? He only came to visit cos he heard you were not well, my dear. Don't explain any further cos you might end up contradicting yourself. Your loved ones still love you regardless, menua."

DbeeBarbs said:

"Moral lesson: you don't owe anybody an explanation in life. Make life easy cus life isn't easy!"

happy fabrics indicated:

"Relationship can end but not with your siblings, because with your siblings it's like a tree, it can never be broken. God is in control."

Akosua commented:

"Asantewaa, I understand your pains. May the Almighty Lord see you through."

Evelyn osei added:

"My dear, cut him off and see if you won't get your peace of mind. You will enjoy big peace. I wish you the best in this journey."

Asantewaa's estranged husband speaks in leaked phone call

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Asantewaa's estranged husband, Jeffery Obiri Yeboah, appeared to open up in a leaked phone conversation allegedly shared by her brother, Kay Verli.

In the audio, Jeffery described the emotional toll of their years-long separation, saying he had not slept past 2am in two years.

He also claimed his family had distanced themselves from him following Asantewaa's public relationship with AMG Armani.

Source: YEN.com.gh