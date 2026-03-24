The Ghanaian gospel musician Anita Afriyie has finally opened up about her divorce from her husband, as well as her broken heart experience

In a video, the music star shared what led to her separation from her husband and how she suffered a broken heart on several occasions in the marriage

Anita Afriyie's sad recollections have triggered massive reactions on social media as concerned Ghanaians shared their varied opinions

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer Anita Afriyie has broken her silence on her divorce from her husband, Dan Kwabena Junior, also known as DanKay, and her awful broken heart experience, causing a massive stir on social media.

The Ghanaian gospel singer Anita Afriyie breaks her silence on her divorce and broken heart experience. Image credit: Anita Afriyie Music

Source: Facebook

In the early days of 2026, reports emerged that the musician had parted ways with her beloved husband, whom she once said would never break up with her until death do them part.

Videos shared by Anita Afriyie saw the gospel artist allegedly behaving in a manner which courted the attention of her fans and Ghanaians as a whole. Many believed she might have been battling a broken heart hangover.

However, the musician has finally spoken out, clarifying doubts and detailing the behaviour of her husband that ended the relationship they had built over many years.

Anita Afriyie on divorce from DanKay

In an interview with the Kumawood actor and presenter, Kwaku Manu, shared on YouTube, Anita Afriyie disclosed that she was no longer battling a broken heart, as many thought, due to how jovial she is on TikTok.

According to her, the whole divorce saga began when she moved to the US. She claimed her husband wanted to join her with their two kids; however, she explained to him the difficult situation that she was in at the time, making bringing them to join her impossible.

Anita Afriyie claimed she was always happy when she came to the US, but immediately she returned to Ghana to spend some time with her family, a broken heart set in, along with tears because of her husband's infidelity.

The singer explained that her husband would allegedly cheat on her and use unacceptable words on her, and at one point, she became used to it and would discuss how his experience with the other ladies was.

Anita detailed that DanKay would sometimes ask her to remove her wedding ring anytime they had a misunderstanding. According to her, her husband's behaviour broke her heart so many times, and anytime it happened, she would stay indoors and cry her heart out.

Anita Afriyie stated she loved her husband, but the marriage had become so toxic that she would not think of going back, even if her partner came with respected people to apologise, adding that DanKay has refused to accept the drink from her family, which would indicate they have parted ways by tradition.

She clarified that although she publicly disclosed that she was not going to send money for her children’s housekeeping, she could not do that.

The singer added that her experience would not prevent her from entering another relationship, as many would think, claiming she would only be extra careful with her choice.

The YouTube video of Anita Afriyie sharing her experience is below:

Reactions to Anita Afriyie's divorce

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Anita Afriyie's narration.

QueenCee wrote:

“Distance marriages is not for the weak.”

Atemaniso wrote:

“If you say it, they will not believe you, my sister, but I understand you.”

Steve wrote:

“Trust me, this woman is a good woman and truly loves her husband.”

Paa Kwesi wrote:

"If what the lady is saying is really the issue paa, then the guy has lost a good woman. But I will not be in a haste to judge without the side of the man. But at least, the fact that the guy is refusing to accept the drink for divorce alone speaks volumes."

Believe wrote:

"Anita Afriyie is one of the talented gospel musicians I love so much, but her marriage almost ruined her career and her life, but I thank God for protecting her and her children.”

The Facebook video of DanKay selling second-hand clothing is below:

Anita Afriyie's husband sells second-hand clothes after their separation, sparking massive reactions. Image credit: Anita Afriyie Music

Source: Facebook

Anita Afriyie's husband sells second-hand clothing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dan Kwabena Junior was into second-hand clothing to make ends meet after their reported divorce.

According to him, he has been selling foreign-made fashion items, including jackets and tracksuits, as part of his many business ventures.

DanKay noted that he also rode a tricycle to carry goods of traders and that some Ghanaians had ridiculed him over his profession.

Source: YEN.com.gh