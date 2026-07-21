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Top Music Star KK Fosu Declares Intention to Contest Parliamentary Seat in 2028
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Top Music Star KK Fosu Declares Intention to Contest Parliamentary Seat in 2028

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Ghanaian musician KK Fosu announced that he intends to contest the Akuapim North parliamentary seat in 2028
  • KK Fosu directly challenged sitting MP Sammi Awuku, claiming he would defeat him in a head-to-head contest
  • The musician shared his plans to run as an independent candidate rather than join any existing political party

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Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician KK Fosu has declared his intention to enter the political arena, setting his sights on the Akuapim North parliamentary seat ahead of the 2028 general elections.

KK Fosu, NPP seats, 2028 elections, Akuapim North parliamentary seat, independent candidate, Samuel Awuku, Ghanaian musicians in politics, celebrity, politicians, political ambitions, highlife musician, Sammi Awuku
MP Sammi Awuku faces a new political challenge as music icon KK Fosu announces plans to contest the Akuapem North seat in 2028. Image credit: Asempa FM/Facebook
Source: UGC

Speaking on Asempa Showbiz Review on Asempa 94.7 in July 2026, the singer made clear he is targeting the constituency currently represented by Sammi Awuku, the Member of Parliament for Akuapim North, whose hometown is Mampong Akuapem.

KK Fosu went further, issuing a direct challenge to the sitting MP, stating confidently that in a straight contest, he would come out on top.

KK Fosu's Road to the 2028 Race

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This is not the first time the musician has floated the idea of a political career. KK Fosu acknowledged that he had previously announced similar ambitions but was forced to abandon those plans after an incident derailed his bid.

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He did not elaborate on the specific nature of that disruption but was clear that circumstances had changed and that he is now committed to following through.

In a notable departure from the typical path taken by celebrity politicians, KK Fosu said he has no intention of joining any of Ghana's established political parties.

He intends to contest the seat as an independent candidate, a decision that is likely to attract both admiration and scepticism from voters in the constituency.

The Facebook post below features a video of KK Fosu announcing his intention to contest the Akuapem North seat in the 2028 general election.

Social media reactions to KK Fosu's announcement

The announcement drew swift reactions from Ghanaians online, with many expressing amusement and scepticism about the musician's political prospects.

Desmond Sowah wrote:

"I will advice u to save ur coins KK."

Romeo Gh commented:

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"Don't enjoy the coins left on you, bring it wai we go chop for you and sing wawe honourable."

Yaw Sedie noted:

"But he was an NPP too oooo."

Mop Sur Vivor added:

"He will come and meet us 😂😂."

Captain Smart to contest NDC primaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart, the outspoken host of Onua TV's Onua Maakye programme, declared his intention to compete for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket in the Gomoa West parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The media personality announced during an interview with social media blogger Tina News GH.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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