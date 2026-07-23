The official cause of death for Godzilla vs. Kong actress Kaylee Hottle has been confirmed

She died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a car crash on Tuesday

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her manner of death accidental

The official cause of death for Godzilla vs. Kong actress Kaylee Hottle has been confirmed by the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Kaylee Hottle's official cause of death has been confirmed following the car crash that claimed her life at 18. Image credit: Deadline.

Source: Twitter

News of Hottle's passing first came from her father, Jonathan Hottle, who shared the news himself in a Facebook livestream on July 21.

In the caption accompanying the video, he described having to board a flight he never wanted to take, as he made his way to Maryland to formally identify his daughter.

He said he had since learned that her heart had already stopped beating by the time she reached the hospital.

Her passing was later acknowledged by the Texas School for the Deaf, where she had been a senior student.

Details of Kaylee Hottle's cause of death emerge

Deadline reported that the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner listed multiple blunt force injuries as the cause of death, with the manner of death recorded as accidental.

A preliminary autopsy was carried out the day after the crash.

Authorities say the incident took place shortly before 3am on July 21 in Ijamsville, Maryland. Investigators believe the car, driven by a 19-year-old, veered off the road and collided with a culvert, with speed considered a likely factor.

Hottle was one of two others riding in the vehicle at the time; the driver's injuries were not deemed life-threatening, and the remaining passenger chose not to seek medical attention at the scene.

Emergency responders rushed Hottle to a trauma centre nearby, where doctors were ultimately unable to save her.

Investigators with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office say their inquiry into the crash is ongoing.

An X post by Page six below shows some photos of the heartbreaking car crash involving Kaylee Hottle.

Kaylee Hottle's legacy as Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong

Casting agents for Godzilla vs. Kong found Hottle after she appeared in an advert for a relay service built for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired.

A fluent American Sign Language user, she landed her first film role in 2021 as Jia, a deaf girl who bonds closely with Kong.

She returned for 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a performance that earned her a Saturn Award nomination for Best Performance by a Younger Actor.

Reflecting on what the part meant to her, Hottle once said, "I'm acting in monster movies as a deaf person. I want deaf people to know that they can do that too, just like me. There are no limits."

Her credits also include a 2021 appearance on Magnum P.I., and she was attached to the forthcoming thriller What Doesn't Kill Us.

In the wake of her death, castmates offered public tributes, among them Millie Bobby Brown, who posted, "I'm so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed Kaylee," while Eiza González said she was left with her "heart absolutely broken" by the news.

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence's sister reportedly dies

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence's elder sister, Aunty Mabel, had reportedly died just weeks after celebrating her 50th birthday.

The alleged death came shortly after a joyful celebration during which Vivian Jill showered her sister with love and gifts.

Neither the Kumawood actress nor any family member had issued an official statement at the time of the report, though condolences had already begun pouring in online.

Source: YEN.com.gh