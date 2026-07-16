Kwartemaa Addresses Rumoured Feud With Aba Dope After China Trip Drama

Ghanaian influencer Kwartemaa broke her silence on a rumoured fallout with close friend and fellow influencer Aba Dope during a social media live session

Kwartemaa denied gossiping about Aba Dope's finances during their recent business trip to China, pleading with those spreading the story to let her enjoy her new marriage in peace

A TikTok account suggested the public drama may be a promotional stunt tied to an upcoming event called Vendor Vaults

Ghanaian influencer Kwartemaa has spoken out publicly about a rumoured rift with her friend and fellow influencer Aba Dope, insisting that the narrative circulating online is false and asking those fuelling it to leave her alone.

Social media influencer Kwartemaa addresses rumours of a feud with her colleague, Aba Dope, following their recent family trip to China. Image credit: @villasofficial, @plug24news/TikTok

Source: UGC

The story began gaining traction on Snapchat and TikTok after claims emerged that Kwartemaa had allegedly made remarks about Aba Dope and her family during a recent joint business trip to China.

According to the rumour, Kwartemaa supposedly commented that Aba Dope was unable to afford separate hotel rooms for the family members who accompanied her on the trip, which included her mother, brother, and a worker.

Kwartemaa took to a TikTok live session to address the allegations directly, visibly frustrated by how quickly the story had spread.

"I'm sick and tired of the bad name. I just got married. Let me have my peace," she said, directing her message at whoever she believes is behind the claims.

The TikTok post below shows Kwartemaa explaining her side of the alleged feud with Aba Dope.

Kwartemaa challenges Aba Dope to produce recording

Beyond denying the gossip, @villasofficial also indicated that Kwartemaa issued a challenge to Aba Dope.

"Hun, I'm waiting for Aba Dope to bring the recording she said I spoke about people and I will also drop all the recordings of all the friends they confided in her," she supposedly wrote in a statement shared online.

The comment adds a new dimension to the story, suggesting there may be a broader pattern of shared confidences at the centre of the falling-out between the two women, who had previously appeared publicly close.

Aba Dope notably attended Kwartemaa's wedding, making the timing of the reported fallout all the more surprising to followers.

The TikTok post below contains the alleged challenge Kwartemaa directed at Aba Dope amid the reported feud.

Is the Kwartemaa-Aba feud a publicity stunt?

Not everyone online is convinced the drama is genuine.

The TikTok account villasofficial, which shared footage and commentary about the situation, questioned the feud's authenticity.

"I think this is not true. They are doing that because of the Vendor Vaults," the account captioned one post.

As the account suggested, the entire episode may be orchestrated to generate attention ahead of an upcoming event by that name.

Social media users who followed the story shared a range of opinions on the matter.

Akosua Getrudeey said:

"Is it me or she always has a conflict with other women in business?"

ANDY 🩶✨ said:

"She is pregnant 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

_Simply_Tilly said:

"Ah so like joke like joke is true 😳 aaaaba u ppl make friends difficult ooo."

Mimi 🥰🌹🌹 said:

"I don't think this is true …."

Naahemaa said:

"Avoid making friends, just stick to your family sis."

Aba Dope shines on international stage as iconic Nigerian magazine features her. Image credit: Aba Dope

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope gains international recognition

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular Ghanaian influencer and businesswoman Loretta Bannerman-Martin, widely known as Aba Dope, has gained global recognition as she has been featured in an iconic Nigerian magazine.

In a post shared on her official Instagram page, Aba Dope made the announcement while sharing a preview of her feature.

The magazine in question happens to be 'Becoming Her'.

Source: YEN.com.gh