Popular social media influencer Aba Dope finally spoke about how she had her baby despite having no man in her life

She explained the agreement she entered into with her baby daddy, and also talked about her babysitting experience

The video, which was from an interview with Giovanni, went viral, sparking massive reactions on social media

Social media influencer and businesswoman, Martin Aba, popularly known as Aba Dope, has got Ghanaians talking after she opened up on how she had her first baby.

In March 2025, Aba Dope took to her Instagram page to announce the birth of her first child.

This came when Ghanaians least expected it, as she had managed to properly hide her pregnancy from the public. She would later share photos and videos of herself at various stages of her pregnancy.

She further recounted how the journey taught her important life lessons.

"This pregnancy opened my eyes to a lot, the good, the bad, the betrayal, the plotting, the least expected. I learnt a lot, but all I could do was let it go and pray. I was so grateful I witnessed all these," she shared.

Aba Dope speaks about her pregnancy

Speaking in an interview on TV3's Showbiz 360, the influencer disclosed that she doesn't have a man in her life despite having a baby.

Talking about her baby daddy, Aba Dope claimed she wasn't ready for any relationship, and as such, saw it necessary to have an "arrangement" with her baby daddy to get her pregnant.

"I caught one man and made him get me pregnant," she said.

According to her, she feared that based on how she is into her food business, she would end up growing old without having a child hence the controversial path to getting pregnant.

Responding to a question about whether she would like to give birth to more children, she responded no, affirming her earlier claims that she won't marry.

She further stated that despite being busy, she always checks up on her baby before and after work.

Aba Dope's pregnancy disclosure sparks reactions

The influencer's statement triggered massive engagement from social media users. Below are some reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Ellielart wrote:

"The most honest person I have seen in my life. Can't admire her less."

Judith Nketia wrote:

"Sister Aba, why now you are not good oo. But I love you so much, sweetheart."

Lady Vee wrote:

"She's the realest person I have ever come across. I really admire her level of honesty."

Abena wrote:

"Trust Aba at your own risk."

Aquah wrote:

"My sister, you are real. Hmmm, if I say things like this. People will say I am mad, so I think I'm the only odd one oooo. I have seen my twin."

Aba Dope opens up on her BBL

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Aba Dope explained her personal experience with liposuction surgery during an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM.

She disclosed that her decision stemmed from years of insecurity, emotional pain, and an event she experienced.

Her story sparked massive comments from fans and social media users.

